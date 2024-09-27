Akwa Ibom Gov Umo Eno Loses Wife

The wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, Patience Umo Eno, is dead.

The state Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, announced the First Lady’s death in a press statement issued in the early hours of Friday.

According to the commissioner, the First Lady died at a hospital on September 26, 2024, surrounded by family members.

The statement titled “Unexpected Sunset” read, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the Wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, following an illness.

“She passed away peacefully at the hospital on 26th September 2024, in the presence of her family.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time.

“Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

“His Excellency, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno appreciates all who have stood by the first family in this period and assures all the citizens that despite this huge personal loss, his commitment to the service of the state is unwavering.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.