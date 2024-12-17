Alleged Election Rigger Nominated to Edo State Independent Electoral Commission by Governor Monday Okpebholo

In a move raising serious concerns about the integrity of electoral processes in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved the nomination of Dr. Suleman Ovouehor Ikhuoria as a member of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC). However public records reveal that one Suleman Ikhuoria, an INEC ad hoc staff during the contentious 2019 general elections, was previously embroiled in allegations of election rigging and vote manipulation.

During a tribunal hearing in 2019, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, the then APC House of Representatives candidate, presented an audio recording allegedly featuring Dr. Ikhuoria admitting to rigging votes in favor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The tribunal also heard claims that a sting operation conducted by the Directorate of State Security (DSS) implicated Ikhuoria in receiving marked cash to alter election results.

Ikhuoria’s nomination has triggered a storm of reactions across political circles and civil society organizations. Critics question whether his inclusion in EDSIEC—a commission tasked with overseeing electoral integrity—signals an attempt by the new All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to manipulate future elections.

Moreover, the nomination of Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, an APC stalwart, as chairman of the electoral body further amplifies fears of partisanship. Commentators argue that these appointments undermine the neutrality required of EDSIEC, potentially eroding public trust in Edo State’s electoral system ahead of crucial local elections.

A spokesperson for the opposition PDP, Goodluck Osaretin, called the nominations “a brazen affront to democracy,” alleging they form part of a broader agenda to entrench APC dominance through compromised electoral oversight. “We call on our members in the Edo State House of Assembly to find the courage to do the needful and reject these tainted nominations.”

Civil society leaders have urged Governor Okpebholo to prioritize impartiality and transparency by revisiting the appointments. “The nomination of individuals with alleged controversial electoral histories sets a dangerous precedent for democracy in Edo, and indeed for Nigeria” a representative from the Edo Voters’ Alliance remarked.

As political gladiators reconvene at the Edo State Election Petitions Tribunal Wednesday in a bitter dispute over what many analysts have called an irregular governorship election process, observers warn that the impartiality and independence of EDSIEC may be the testing ground of democratic resilience within the state.