Alleged N423bn fraud: Northern Christians give EFCC 72 hrs ultimatum to arrest El- Rufai

As debate continues to heat up around the allegation of misappropriation of funds by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; another group has come out to charge the anti graft agency to do its job by arresting him.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday and signed by Barr. Gideon Jato and Bro. Sunday Adoka, President and Secretary respectively of Northern Christians Accord (NCA); the group reiterated that, it was long overdue for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and probe Mallam El-Rufai.

The group wondered why it would take the EFCC such a long time without taking action, even when series of petitions have been submitted at the national headquarters, after the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted El-Rufai and some key officials of his government of embezzling the sum of N423bn.

The Kaduna State Assembly ad-hoc committee probing the financial dealings of the eight years administration of former Governor El-Rufai had in June, 2024, indicted him and some key members of his cabinet for alleged corruption in the awards of contracts and management of both domestic and foreign loans obtained by his government.

In the report submitted to the House by the chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Henry Danjuma, it said that there was evidence of several cases of corruption in the running of the affairs of the Government, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in Kaduna State from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2023.

After adopting the report, the House recommended, amongst other things, that the Kaduna Internal Revenue Service withdraw the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Account domiciled at Zenith Bank as Security for #20,000,000,000.00 guaranteed in 2023 forthwith and request the bank to refund all monies deducted on account of the purported illegal guarantee together with the accrued interest thereof.

The House also recommended that all the Commissioners of Finance and the Accountants General of the State from 29th May, 2015 to 29th May, 2023 be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for thorough investigation.

Subsequently, a group under the auspices of Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance (KCWGG), in July 2024 took petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against Mallam E-Rufai and his men, over an alleged N423 billion fraud.

Seven months after the indictment by the Parliament and the attendant petitions to the anti graft agencies, no action has been taken to arrest or probe the former Governor.

“We perceive this as an affront and total disregard to the rule of law and a great insult to the sensibility of the people of Kaduna State, especially the institution of the State House of Assembly.

“For the EFCC and ICPC to have closed their eyes and shut their ears against the indictments, petitions and cries of Kaduna people, only means they are in support of corruption in Nigeria and as such, shielding El-Rufai.

“It is very glaring that the law in Nigeria is centrifugally positioned to favour some people and witch-hunt others. We remember how the EFCC was battling day and night few months ago, looking for former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, over a petition from a group in the state.

“But the same EFCC has brazenly become blind, deaf and dumb over El-Rufai issue, despite the indictment by the House of Assembly, and having received series of petitions from various groups. Whereas, in the case of Kogi State, the Assembly did not indict the former Governor, but EFCC went for him, arrested and arraigned him. But Kaduna is a special case that cannot be handled, because El-Rufai is untouchable?

“The man who was alleged to have stolen N80bn is already standing trial. Why is it taking EFCC and others years to prosecute a man who was indicted of stealing almost N500bn?

“The Northern Christians Accord is giving the EFCC and other agencies responsible for the arrest, prosecution and recovery of the N423bn confirmed by the Assembly to have been embezzled by El-Rufai, to do the needful and save themselves and the nation of this monumental embarrassment.

“Failure to do so, we shall not hesitate to create awareness about the complacency of the agencies, both within Nigeria and to the international community. We shall also mobilise our members across the 19 northern states, to match to the headquarters of EFCC and National Assembly”, the group added.