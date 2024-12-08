Anti-corruption group challenges NNPCL to clarify alleged fuel export from Port harcourt refinery

The National Anti-Corruption Crusader (NACC) has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to provide transparency regarding its claim of exporting the first cargo of Port Harcourt low-sulphur straight-run fuel oil (LSSR) to Gulf Transport & Trading Limited (GTT), a Dubai-based company.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the NACC Coordinator, Mr. Samson Idoko, demanded that NNPCL present the agreement for the purported oil export to GTT for public scrutiny.

He raised concerns about GTT’s previous involvement in crude oil swap deals with NNPCL, questioning the legitimacy of the transaction.

“How can GTT, which has been swapping our crude oil for years under Mr. Mele Kyari, now suddenly become the recipient of our exported oil?” Idoko queried.

He alleged that GTT is a small-scale operation in Dubai, housed in a single building, making it improbable for the company to handle significant oil imports from Nigeria.

“These are the same entities that have allegedly been involved in the sale of our stolen crude oil through secret deals. Now, they claim this company is purchasing fuel from us,” Idoko stated,

He urged the NNPCL to adopt greater accountability, particularly as Nigerians grapple with the economic aftermath of fuel subsidy removal.

The NACC leader also criticized sections of the media for uncritically reporting NNPCL’s announcement of the sale.

According to NNPCL, the first cargo of 15,000 metric tonnes of LSSR, equivalent to approximately 13.6 million litres, would be loaded onto the Wonder Star MR1 vessel in the coming days, marking the start of operations at the Port Harcourt refinery.

Idoko challenged NNPCL to ensure transparency by inviting the media to document the loading process, saying anything done without media coverage remains unsubstantiated,” he added.

The group called for clarification underscored growing public interest in the operations of NNPCL especially regarding its handling of oil exports and refining activities as the country seeks to stabilize its energy sector amidst economic challenges.

According to him, the company offtaking GTT is one of the companies set up to be trading Nigeria’s cargoes and importing off-spec fuel from Eastern Europe

“This cargo is a ploy to make people believe that what they have set up in Eleme is a refinery. But what they will do is transship that cargo in Central Europe and send it back to Nigeria

He said one Adisa Aliyu is the owner of Matrix Energy, who is the arrowhead of Malta, adding that he has substantial investment in the rehabilitation of Portharcourt blending plant.