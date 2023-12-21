Anyaele, CCD Founder Buries Mother in Abia

Mr David Anyaele, Founder, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), on Wednesday buried his mother, Mrs Grace Anyaele.

Anyaele, who is the Special Assistance to Abia Governor on Persons With Disabilities (PWD), declared that the family was not grieving because of the godly life she led but was heartbroken.

Speaking during the funeral service that took place in Amorji Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia, Anyaele said that the mother who died on Sept. 12, at the age of 82, lived a fulfilled life.

He said his mother was a dedicated Adventist, who taught him long-suffering, patience, hope, perseverance, and service to God and man.

In his condolence, Abia Governor, Dr Alex Otti, encouraged Anyaele and the family to find solace in the fact that the mother lived a godly and virtuous life.

The governor, represented by Mr Onyedikachi Iroegbu, Deputy Mayor, Bende LGA, said that she had gone to rest from the worries and care of this life.

He asked God to grant Anyaele the fortitude to bear the loss, “as you continue to walk in the inspiring footsteps of the great matriarch.”

Earlier in a sermon, Pastor S. E. Nwarungwa, the Officiating Minister and District Leader of Seventh Day Adventist Church, Aba, described funeral ceremony as a time of reflection for everyone still living.

Taking his Bible reflection from James 4:14 -17, the minister who spoke on the topic: “How do you live your life today?”, admonished everyone against careless living.

“Death is an appointment and each one of us will answer that appointment one time or the other.

“A time for funeral like this calls for sober reflection, because the issue is not how long but how well we live,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burial ceremony which was rounded off with a reception soon after the internment, was graced by many people from all walks of life, including PWDs.

