APC Abruptly Closes Case After Witnesses Confirm Over-Voting and Electoral Act Violations

In a stunning reversal, the All Progressives Congress (APC) abruptly closed its defense at the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal today, despite having previously pledged to present 24 more witnesses. The unexpected decision follows a series of damaging testimonies from APC’s own witnesses yesterday, who, under cross-examination, admitted to over-voting and widespread non-compliance with the Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the polling units challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Today’s short courtroom drama reached a peak when Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), lead counsel for the PDP, highlighted the APC’s failure to produce additional witnesses, attributing it to the fact that key documents had yet to arrive from Benin City. His remark drew laughter from those in attendance, but he insisted that without the documents, the third respondent was left with no choice but to close its case.

With the APC left with no viable path forward, their legal team formally applied to close their case, effectively conceding that further testimony would not strengthen their position.

The court accepted the APC’s application for closure, and gave each respondent three days to file their final written addresses; with the PDP having a total of 15 days to respond to INEC, Sen. Okpebholo and APC.

Final addresses are to be adopted on the 3rd of March 2025.

With the defense now concluded, the tribunal will move to final arguments and legal submissions from all parties. Given the weight of evidence, including admissions of electoral malpractice by APC’s own witnesses, the stage is set for a decisive legal judgement by the Tribunal—one that will inevitably begin the journey to the Supreme Court where a final determination on the outcome of the contested election will be made.