APC chieftains demand Oshiomhole’s removal from campaign council ahead of Edo governorship election

Several key chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are calling for the removal of Adams Oshiomhole from the party’s campaign council in the lead-up to the Edo governorship election.

The demand follows claims that Oshiomhole, now a senator representing Edo North, is considered a liability for the APC’s campaign efforts.

According to party insiders, Oshiomhole’s previous tenure as governor was marked by controversies that contributed to the APC’s loss in the 2020 election to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A source said: ”The chieftains argued that his continued involvement could harm the APC’s prospects in the forthcoming election.

”They also criticized Oshiomhole for his careless rhetoric and inconsistent positions, which they believe could undermine the campaign of APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

”According to them, Oshiomhole’s negative reputation in Edo State makes him a poor representative for the party’s campaign. ‘

”They are now putting pressure on the APC to reconsider removing Oshiomhole as the face of the campaign to ensure a more effective and unified campaign strategy.”

Oshiomhole has been a subject of controversy ahead of the election after he lied on national TV concerning a court judgment, a situation which was said to have embarrassed the APC leadership.