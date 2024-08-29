APC Chieftains Threaten INEC Chairman Prof Mahmoud Yakubu Over Edo and Ondo Elections – Sources Reveal

Senior chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly issued threats to Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that he will be sacked if the APC fails to secure victories in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo State gubernatorial elections.

The Edo State election is scheduled for September 21, 2024, while the Ondo State election will follow on November 16, 2024.

According to reliable sources within INEC, the APC leadership is putting immense pressure on Prof Yakubu to ensure that the party wins these critical elections, which they see as pivotal to strengthening their hold on power ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC has also expressed a strong desire to reclaim Anambra State in the 2025 elections.

A senior INEC official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, revealed that several APC chieftains have been in communication with Prof Yakubu, making it clear that his position is contingent on the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

“The pressure on the Chairman is unprecedented,” the INEC source disclosed.

“APC leaders have made it clear that the party needs to win Edo and Ondo at all costs. They told him outright that his job is on the line if the results do not favor the APC,” he added.

The same source further added that the APC chieftains are particularly concerned about the upcoming elections due to the strategic importance of both states in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

“They are not just looking at Edo and Ondo in isolation; these elections are seen as stepping stones to regaining control in Anambra and ultimately maintaining power in 2027,” he noted.

Despite the mounting pressure, Prof Yakubu has reportedly insisted on maintaining the independence and integrity of INEC.

Another INEC official, who also requested anonymity, noted that Prof Yakubu is determined to ensure that the elections are conducted fairly and transparently, regardless of the threats.

“The Chairman is a man of principle,” the official stated.

“He understands the weight of his responsibility and has made it clear to his close associates that he will not succumb to undue pressure from any political party. However, the threats are real and constant, and it is taking a toll on him and the Commission,” he lamented.

The official also hinted that the threats are not just limited to verbal warnings.

“There are indications that certain APC chieftains have threatened to use their influence within the government to push for his removal if the party does not achieve the desired outcomes. It’s a tense situation,” he stated.

Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi, a political analyst, cautioned that the situation could have far-reaching consequences.

His words: “If the integrity of INEC is compromised, it sets a dangerous precedent for the future of democracy in Nigeria.

“The electoral body must be allowed to operate independently, free from political interference. The threats against Prof Yakubu are alarming and must be taken seriously.”

The revelations have prompted calls for greater accountability and transparency in the conduct of elections.

With the APC’s eyes set on Edo, Ondo, and Anambra, the coming months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Nigeria’s political landscape.

Whether INEC can withstand the pressure and conduct free and fair elections will be a critical test of the country’s democratic institutions.