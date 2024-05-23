APC Edo Governorship Candidate Flees Nigeria as EFCC Clamps Down on those Abusing the Naira

Embattled APC governorship candidate Sen. Monday Okpebholo has traveled out of Nigeria on a visit to the United States, just hours before officials from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrived in Benin City to interview him.

The development comes after Sahara Reporters broke the news of a video in which Sen. Okpebholo was seen “spraying” Naira notes at a late-night party. Following a petition submitted by the Network of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria to the EFCC, and a directive from President Tinubu for the EFCC Chairman to carry out his duties without fear or favor, Sen. Okpebholo, popularly known as “Akpakomiza,” has decided to attend to “urgent campaign matters” abroad.

In addition to diaspora meetings scheduled for him this weekend, Akpakomiza is also expected to undergo a medical examination and take a short holiday. His team has not provided a date for his return to Nigeria.

In his absence, his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, is expected to continue campaigning alongside other Edo APC leaders.

The EFCC has recently cracked down on the abuse of the Naira, arresting popular celebrities Idris Okuneye, a.k.a. Bobrisky, and Pascal Okechukwu, a.k.a. Cubana Chief Priest. Sen. Okpebholo is the first high-profile politician they are investigating for the abuse of the Naira.

It remains to be seen whether the EFCC Chairman, Pastor Ola Olukoyede, will have the political will needed to prosecute a politician just a few months before the September governorship elections in Edo State.

