APC Edo State Chairman Jarret Tenebe Accused of Leading Invasion of PDP Secretariat

Edo PDP Chairman Anthony Aziegbemin Assaulted During Attack_

The Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe, has been accused of leading an invasion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Benin City Thursday afternoon. The incident, reportedly involving armed individuals, left PDP Chairman Anthony Aziegbemin assaulted and forced to flee for his life.

Eyewitnesses reported that Tenebe and his group stormed the PDP secretariat and forcefully took over the premises. Video footage from inside the secretariat shows a verbal confrontation involving Tenebe, APC Youth Leader and self-confessed cultist Tony Kabaka, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abang, during which Tenebe refused to vacate the premises.

“There is nothing on earth that will make me leave this place,” Tenebe is heard saying in the video, which has since gone viral.

Sources at the secretariat confirmed that Aziegbemin was in his office during the invasion and was attacked before managing to escape. The PDP described the incident as an unprovoked attack aimed at destabilizing their activities.

“This is the latest in a series of blatant attacks on the PDP and it is a clear affront to democracy in Edo State,” a PDP spokesperson stated.

In the video, Tenebe is seen dismissing police efforts to mediate, citing previous grievances about the secretariat’s ownership.

“There is nothing that will make me leave. When they were taking it from us, they did not write to the police,” Tenebe said.

The confrontation escalated as APC supporters dressed in black reportedly chased police officers away, violently striking police vehicles with sticks and clubs.

The PDP has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Jarret Tenebe.

“We demand the immediate intervention of the Inspector General of Police and the Edo State Commissioner of Police to restore order, arrest those who have clearly broken the law; and return the PDP secretariat to its rightful owners,” said Barr. Anthony Ehilebo, a PDP chieftain.

He added, “Yesterday, a known APC member walked through the streets of Benin shooting guns into the air. Today, we witness the shameful impotence of the police in the face of this brazen crime simply because the perpetrator belongs to the ruling party.”

The PDP further alleged that the invasion was part of a broader effort to undermine opposition activities in Edo State. “We believe this unacceptable escalation of violence is directly linked to our election petition tribunal case. The police must do their job—no one is above the law,” Barr. Ehilebo insisted.

The incident comes amidst heightened political tensions in Edo State following the recent governorship election. The PDP and APC remain locked in a contentious battle over control of key political structures in the state; meanwhile the Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal continues to sit in Benin City, Edo State.