APC in Total Disarray as Appeal Court Reaffirms Ighodalo’s Candidacy for Edo Governorship

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has been thrown into disarray following the recent ruling by the Appeal Court in Abuja, which reaffirmed Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming Edo governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The decision has sent shockwaves through the ranks of the APC, which had been banking on the judiciary to disrupt Ighodalo’s ambitions, aware of the growing unpopularity of their candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

In a unanimous judgment by Justice Musali JCA, the Appeal Court dismissed the suit filed by fake PDP delegates led by ousted Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who sought to nullify the party’s primaries, citing a lack of locus standi.

The court emphasized that under Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act, only aspirants have the legal standing to challenge the outcome of a primary election, thereby rendering the delegates’ challenge invalid.

“The delegates are not aspirants and therefore do not have the locus to sue. This matter remains an internal affair of the Peoples Democratic Party,” the court ruled, effectively upholding the legitimacy of the February 22 PDP primaries that produced Ighodalo as the party’s flagbearer.

This ruling has left the APC scrambling for a new strategy, as insiders had reportedly pinned their hopes on the judiciary to derail Ighodalo’s candidacy.

The party’s confidence in Senator Okpebholo, their candidate, has been waning in recent weeks due to his unpopularity among Edo voters.

Many within the APC had viewed a potential legal setback for Ighodalo as a last-ditch opportunity to improve their electoral prospects.

“The APC has been caught off guard by this ruling. They were counting on the courts to at least delay Ighodalo’s campaign, if not disqualify him entirely. Now, with less than a month to go before the election, the APC finds itself in a very precarious position,” a political analyst, Ade Oloye said.

Critics within the APC have also voiced concerns about the party’s reliance on legal manoeuvres rather than focusing on building a strong campaign for Okpebholo.

“This ruling is a wake-up call. Relying on the judiciary instead of the electorate was always a risky strategy. Now, we have to face the reality that our candidate isn’t resonating with the voters, and time is running out to change that,” a party insider remarked.

With Ighodalo’s candidacy now confirmed, the PDP is expected to ramp up its campaign efforts across Edo State.

“The next few weeks will be crucial for the APC. If they can’t find a way to rally support for Okpebholo, they could be heading for a significant defeat,” Oloye added.

”The ruling has not only solidified Ighodalo’s standing as the PDP candidate but has also exposed deep divisions and strategic miscalculations within the APC,” he concluded.