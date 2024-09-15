APC intensify plot to rig Edo governorship election, collude with corrupt INEC officials

With the Edo State governorship election just days away, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified its plot to compromise the polls by colluding with corrupt Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

The recruitment of Supervising Presiding Officers (SPOs) for the election is at the heart of the plot.

Already, the recruitment process for the SPOs, and non-commission staff members with fake Ministry, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) identity cards were given special consideration above actual INEC and MDA staff members.

The recruits were handpicked by APC chieftains to ensure that the election results are compromised in favour of the party.

The recruitment of the persons with fake ID cards is alleged to have been sponsored by a Governor from one of the States in South-East to disrupt the electoral process and swap election results.

According to sources in INEC, the APC has infiltrated the INEC training sessions with impersonators posing as legitimate SPOs.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through Edo State, as concerns about the integrity of the election grow.

Many residents are already expressing fear that their votes may not count, given the alleged manipulation by the APC.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that INEC immediately address the issue and ensure that only legitimate officers are deployed for the polls.

Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, Edo state chairman of the PDP, Aziegbemi urged INEC to carry out a thorough audit of the recruitment process and weed out any individuals with fraudulent identity cards or questionable affiliations.

“We call on INEC to act swiftly and transparently. The people of Edo deserve a free and fair election, and any attempt to subvert their will must be stopped. INEC must prove that it is still an independent body that can resist pressure from corrupt politicians,” Aziegbemi stated.

The PDP has also called on international observers to keep a close watch on the upcoming election.

“The world is watching. Edo cannot afford to have its democratic rights trampled upon by a desperate political party trying to hold on to power at all costs,” he warned.

Political analysts believe that if INEC fails to respond decisively to the PDP’s claims, the legitimacy of the entire electoral process could be called into question.

One analyst stated, “The stakes are incredibly high. If these allegations are true, it would represent a massive breach of the democratic process, and the consequences could be disastrous for Edo State.”

As election day approaches, all eyes are now on INEC and its ability to maintain the credibility of the polls.