APC launches last-minute propaganda campaign against PDP as Edo governorship election draws near

As Edo State braces for its crucial governorship election on September 21, 2024, new revelations have surfaced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is employing an aggressive propaganda campaign to discredit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

According to inside sources, the APC’s strategy includes disseminating forged letters and press statements purportedly signed by the PDP, falsely calling for violence.

The goal is to tarnish the PDP’s reputation and present its candidate as a promoter of unrest, thereby influencing public perception in the final days leading up to the election.

The calculated move by the APC appears to be part of a campaign to sway voters by painting the PDP as a party that endorses violence and chaos.

A source close to the PDP campaign team, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed concerns about the damaging effect of the APC’s actions on the democratic process.

“The APC is resorting to desperate measures. They’re creating fake documents, forging signatures, and making it look like the PDP is calling for violence.

“This is not only a violation of the democratic process but a dangerous attempt to stir unrest in Edo State,” the source said.

The APC’s propaganda machine has reportedly gone into overdrive, producing fake letters and statements under the guise of the PDP.

The documents are then disseminated to journalists and shared widely on social media platforms to create the impression that the PDP is fomenting violence ahead of the election.

One of the forged letters purportedly calls for violent protests if the PDP loses the election, while another seeks to undermine the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sources have also revealed that the APC chieftains have devised a plan to castigate President Bola Tinubu by using fake press releases and letters allegedly originating from PDP members.

The forged communications aim to provoke President Tinubu, painting him as a leader under attack from the PDP, and push him to adopt a more biased stance toward his party, the APC, ahead of the election.

A senior official within the Edo political landscape, who chose to speak anonymously, explained the strategy: “The APC knows that if they can get under the President’s skin, it may influence how he reacts publicly or even how federal resources are allocated in the days leading up to the election.

“They are creating false narratives using PDP letterheads, spreading fake news to both defame their opponents and provoke President Tinubu. It’s a dangerous game they’re playing.”

In one such letter, allegedly crafted by APC operatives, PDP members are portrayed as levelling harsh and inflammatory criticisms against the President.

The aim, according to sources, is to ignite tensions between President Tinubu and the PDP, forcing the President to rally around the APC in defence of his administration.

Already, the Edo state PDP chairman, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi has dismissed a letter purportedly emanating from him, accusing the presidency of planning to rig the election with the help of the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Security.

“In this election season, all sorts of fake statements and forged documents, mischievously ascribed to us, are peddled by persons who do not mean well for our campaign,” he said.

