APC members led by known thug Tony Kabaka protest INEC official’s arrival in Edo over election review

Tensions escalated in Edo State on Friday, October 4, as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) staged a protest against the arrival of one Mrs Aziegbemwin, a representative from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, sent to review petitions challenging the declaration of the recent gubernatorial election results.

The protest was spearheaded by Tony Kabaka, a notorious political figure and enforcer in Edo State, widely known for his involvement in political thuggery.

Kabaka, whose real name is Tony Adun, led a large group of APC supporters to denounce the INEC official’s involvement in the review process.

Mrs Aziegbemwin, sent by INEC’s headquarters in Abuja, was tasked with reviewing the election to ensure due process was followed in declaring the results.

However, APC supporters view her presence as a direct threat to the election results, prompting the protest.

Tony Kabaka’s role in leading the protest has raised concerns due to his controversial history in Edo politics.

Kabaka has long been associated with political violence and strong-arm tactics, often accused of using his influence to intimidate political opponents and secure victories for his preferred candidates.

Speaking to the crowd during the protest, Kabaka claimed, “INEC is sending their people here to scatter what they’ve done. We won’t accept any review.”

INEC has not officially responded to the protest, but sources within the commission indicate that Mrs Aziegbemwin’s role is strictly procedural and aimed at ensuring transparency in handling the petitions.

“This is another example of how the APC tries to use violence to get what they want. The courts should decide based on the facts, not threats from thugs,” a PDP member stated.

With the review of the petitions underway, all eyes remain on INEC’s next steps, as well as the judiciary’s handling of the election disputes.