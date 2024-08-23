APC mounts pressure on INEC officials to manipulate voter register ahead of Edo governorship election

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election set for September 21, 2024, concerns have emerged over attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the voters register list to gain an unfair advantage ahead of the guber poll.

Insider sources within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have disclosed that the APC, under the leadership of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is reportedly pressuring INEC officials to tamper with the voter register, particularly in areas considered strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to INEC officials who choose to be anonymous for fear of being victimized, the APC’s strategy involves disenfranchising voters in PDP-dominated areas, thereby weakening the electoral prospects of the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, while bolstering the chances of the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

“There is a concerted effort by the APC to ensure that voters in key PDP strongholds are either removed from the register or are somehow prevented from casting their votes on election day,” one of the INEC officials revealed.

The source further explained that the pressure has been mounting over the past few weeks, with senior INEC officials allegedly being compromised.

“Some of our senior colleagues at the INEC headquarters have been bribed with N18 million each to go along with the plan. The goal is clear: to tilt the election in favour of the APC by any means necessary,” the official stated.

The revelation has sparked concerns about the integrity of the upcoming election, with fears that the alleged manipulation could undermine the democratic process.

“This is not just about Edo State; it’s about the entire electoral process in Nigeria. If we allow such interference, it sets a dangerous precedent for future elections,” warned another INEC official, who also chose to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions.

The official further disclosed that while some INEC staff members are resisting the pressure, the influence of money and power is proving difficult to withstand.

“Many of us are doing our best to maintain the integrity of the process, but the pressure is immense. The APC is pulling out all the stops to ensure that their candidate wins, even if it means compromising the voters register,” the source lamented.

As the election date approaches, civil society organizations and electoral observers are being urged to closely monitor developments in Edo State.

“We need all eyes on this election. The international community, local observers, and the media must scrutinize every step of the process to ensure that the will of the people is not subverted,” said the official.

The allegations of voter register tampering come on the heels of a similar controversy in the 2023 general elections, where accusations of electoral malpractice were rife.

However, this latest development in Edo State has raised the stakes even higher, given the state’s strategic importance in the Nigerian political landscape.