APC moves to influence postponement of Edo governorship election amid looming defeat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly putting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the forthcoming Edo governorship election, initially scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The move comes in the face of growing concerns within the party that they are on track to suffer a defeat.

Multiple sources within the party have confirmed that fears of a loss are driving discussions at the highest levels.

“There’s a real sense of desperation right now. The leadership knows that if we go into this election as things stand, we will likely lose. A postponement is seen as our only chance to turn things around,” a source within the party disclosed.

According to a senior APC official, “The fear of losing is real. We’ve seen what’s happening on the ground, and it’s not looking good for us.

“The internal divisions in the party haven’t helped either. The Oshiomhole camp is at odds with other party leaders, and this has made it difficult for us to mount a united front.

“On top of that, Okpebholo hasn’t been able to generate the kind of excitement and support that we need to win.”

APC’s candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been struggling to gain traction, especially after the recent stoning of former governor and Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole in his own senatorial district.

Angry protesters in Ososo, Akoko-Edo local government area recently confronted Oshiomhole where residents expressed their frustration over the diversion of federal government palliatives meant for local government areas and flood victims, which was diverted by APC chieftains.

The outrage over the palliatives scandal has further weakened the APC in Edo. Local government areas across the state were allocated essential palliatives by the federal government to cushion the impact of the economic crisis, particularly following the removal of fuel subsidies.

However, allegations surfaced that the palliatives were diverted by APC chieftains, leaving many vulnerable citizens without the much-needed relief. Flood victims in various parts of the state were particularly affected, as they were among those relying on these supplies for survival.

As tensions mounted, protests broke out with many directing their anger toward the APC leadership in the state.

The situation escalated further when Oshiomhole was pelted with stones during a public appearance in his senatorial district.

The incident was seen as a rejection of the APC’s handling of the palliatives and an indication that the party’s influence in Edo was waning.

Furthermore, the growing unpopularity of the APC in the state, coupled with the internal divisions between Senator Oshiomhole and other key figures like Dennis Idahosa, has left the party scrambling for a strategy.

“The divisions are killing us. Oshiomhole and his camp are pulling in one direction, while others are pulling in another. It’s chaos, and the voters see that. It’s no wonder they’re turning to the PDP,” one APC member admitted.

Meanwhile, the possibility of delaying the election has caused an uproar among civil society groups, who have decried the move as an attempt to subvert democracy.