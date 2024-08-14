APC Moves to Undermine BVAS Usage Ahead of Edo Governorship Election

As the Edo governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024, approaches, concerning reports have emerged suggesting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is actively working to frustrate the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

This development has raised alarm among political observers and stakeholders who fear that the integrity of the electoral process may be at risk.

Sources close to the situation have indicated that key APC figures, including Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State and now a senator representing Edo North Central District, are leading efforts to pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to abandon the use of BVAS.

Oshiomhole is reportedly joined in this push by former deputy governor of the state, Philip Shiabu, and the APC state chairman in Edo, Jarret Tenebe.

The BVAS, a technological advancement in Nigeria’s electoral process, is designed to ensure accurate voter accreditation by capturing the biometrics of voters, thereby reducing the likelihood of election fraud and enhancing transparency.

However, the APC’s alleged efforts to revert to a manual approach have sparked fears that such a move could pave the way for the manipulation of election results.

The alleged strategy involves intense lobbying and pressure on INEC to ditch BVAS in favor of handwritten results, a method widely regarded as susceptible to manipulation and irregularities.

Observers note that if the APC succeeds in this endeavour, it could undermine the credibility of the electoral process in Edo State and potentially skew the outcome of the election.

Political analysts have expressed deep concern over the development, noting that the introduction of BVAS was a significant step forward in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

”The system’s removal could erode public trust in the electoral process and lead to widespread violence in the state,” Nickson Otailo, a public affairs analyst warns.

Civil society organizations, electoral watchdogs, and opposition parties have called for vigilance and transparency in the lead-up to the election.

They urged INEC to resist any attempts to compromise the electoral process and to uphold the integrity of the election by ensuring that BVAS is used as intended.

”All eyes will be on INEC to see whether it will withstand the reported pressure from APC chieftains and maintain the technological safeguards that have been put in place to protect the sanctity of the Edo governorship election.

”Let us use this opportunity to warn that any attempt to compromise the electoral integrity of the election would have far-reaching implications that the federal government cannot handle,” Omoregbe Osayiuwa of Edo Democracy Movement said in a statement.