APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket Designed Oppress Northern Christians, Says Former SGF

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal says the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is designed to oppress, kill, and eliminate Christians in the North from the political and economic system.

Lawal and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who are top chieftains of the APC, had kicked against the selection of a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, by the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as his running mate.

Both Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima are Muslims.

On Monday, they were in Minna, Niger State, where they met two former Heads of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The meeting, according to Dogara’s media aide, Turaki Hassan, was also attended by a former deputy governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba.

According to Daily Trust, Babachir said though they were in Minna to see retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who just returned to the country from a medical trip, they also used the opportunity to visit former dictator, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd).

He also said the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket was discussed.

“But there is no way we will be there without the Muslim-Muslim ticket issue coming up. It came up and naturally we discussed it.

“For us Christians in the North, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is existential. It is designed to oppress, kill and eliminate us from the political and economic systems. There is no other reason. It was done to isolate us from any political, economic and educational benefits of this country.

“As a card-carrying member of the APC, it is the PVC(Permanent Voter Card) that counts in this matter and not APC membership because the party’s card will not vote,” he said.

