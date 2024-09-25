APC offers N10 million bribes to PDP agents to remain silent at Edo election tribunal

Following the controversial Edo State governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has offered bribes of N10 million each to agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to prevent them from testifying at the election petition tribunal.

Multiple sources within the PDP have confirmed that APC agents have approached their counterparts in the PDP with financial offers, seeking to dissuade them from providing evidence against the ruling party in the upcoming tribunal hearings.

The allegations of bribery follow claims by PDP members and civil society organizations that the election results were tampered with at various stages of the collation process.

According to PDP officials, the party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, was on track to win the election until the final tallies were allegedly altered in favour of Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC.

An insider within the PDP, who chose to remain anonymous, said: “We have strong evidence that the APC did not win this election fairly.

“The PDP agents, who were present at the polling units and collation centres, have records of the actual results, which clearly showed that Asue Ighodalo was ahead.

“Now, the APC is trying to use money to silence these agents so that they don’t testify at the tribunal.”

According to sources, PDP agents across various local government areas have been approached by intermediaries acting on behalf of the APC.

These intermediaries have offered sums ranging from N5 million to N10 million, depending on the prominence and strategic importance of the agent.

One PDP official, who declined the bribe, recounted the experience: “They came to me with a briefcase of cash. They said I should ‘forget’ about going to the tribunal and that I could take the money as compensation.

“When I refused, they increased the amount. But I told them, no amount of money would make me betray the will of the people of Edo State.”

Another agent from Edo Central, where the PDP reportedly had strong support, also confirmed receiving a similar offer.

“They think that we can be bought, but this is not just about money. It’s about the future of our state and the credibility of our democracy.

“I know some people who have already taken the money, but I am going to testify,” he stated.