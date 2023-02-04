Connect with us

News

APC Represents Darkness, Peter Obi Is The Light, Says Babachir Lawal

Published

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has explained that he decided to pitch his tent with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the February 25 election after realizing that he is the ‘light’.

He described his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – as the old system which represents ‘darkness’.

The former SGF said this on Friday while explaining the reason he dumped APC to support Obi on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict programme on Friday, saying that he saw the light and left the darkness.

“I have seen the light, you can repent when you see the light, I saw the light and repented. The light is Peter Obi; the darkness is the old system that used to govern us which is represented by both the PDP and APC. Same people, same agbada, same red caps, so Nigerians have seen the light not only me.

“In the life of a people that are so oppressed living under indescribable insecurity, poverty, ignorance, hunger and diseases, a time comes when they get fed up and little thing will just ignite the flame and there is conflagration. I can tell you Peter Obi is that conflagration in Nigeria because every Nigerian has come to realize there is no way we can continue the way we are going,” Lawal said.

On what went wrong with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration which he was part of, the former SGF said the government didn’t function well and failed to live to expectations.

“The expectation was that based on the president’s antecedent as former governor of Borno State, former Minister of Petroleum and then President, but when he got in I think he had issues with some of his lieutenants about who executes the orders he gives and who executes the policies that he makes,” Lawal claimed.

