APC Vs LP: Rhodes-Vivour’s comment has vindicated Kalu, says Group

The Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria has stated that the recent declaration by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, that the party will “take over” the state in 2027, has vindicated the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Usman Haruna Gambo, the group flayed Obi Aguocha, the Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia-North/Umuahia-South Federal Constituency of Abia State, and other Labour Party leaders and their supporters for attacking Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu. They had criticized him after he called on Abia State Governor Alex Otti to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in a video that became viral.

Gambo stated that Aguocha and other LP members, who attempted to defame Kalu for urging his own State Governor to rejoin APC, should now reconsider their actions, given that their party member has publicly boasted about taking over Lagos in 2027 without considering the will of the people.

He urged Aguocha and the other LP leaders to apologize to Kalu, emphasizing that political marketing should not be used as a means to tarnish the reputation of others.

“The Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria, an umbrella organization of apolitical groups dedicated to upholding democratic principles in Nigeria, wishes to categorically state that the recent boastful comments by the 2023 Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, that his party will ‘take over’ the state in 2027 has vindicated the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu,” the statement said.

“Ironically, Rhodes-Vivour made these remarks in Abia State, where Kalu had called for Governor Dr. Alex Otti to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that was criticized by the Labour Party.

“The hypocrisy surrounding Rhodes-Vivour’s comments demonstrates the biased and sentimental approach of the Labour Party. It is concerning that the party criticized Kalu for suggesting Governor Otti rejoin the APC, while applauding Rhodes-Vivour for his vow to take over power in Lagos in 2027. This highlights a lack of regard for the people, who ultimately hold the power to choose their leaders.

“Furthermore, we call on Obi Aguocha, the Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia-North/Umuahia-South Federal Constituency of Abia State, as well as other Labour Party leaders and supporters, to reflect on their unjust criticism of Kalu and issue an apology to the Deputy Speaker if they have any integrity.

“The same people who sponsored e-rats to attack Kalu over his comment have suddenly gone dumb now that Rhodes-Vivour has said worse. Labour can say they will take over Lagos Government House in 2027 but APC cannot say they will take over government house in Abia in 2027; what’s different from what Rt. Hon. Kalu said? The wailers should be seen now attacking attacking Labour Party. Their failure to do that means they were all paid e-eats. Rhodes-Vivour came to Abia and boasted that the Labour Party will chase APC away in 2027, and we are watching to see if the self-acclaimed ‘defenders of democracy’ will drag each other for sounding ‘undemocratic’ like they accused Hon Benjamin Kalu.

“We wish to commend the Deputy Speaker and his supporters for the maturity they demonstrated during the unjust attacks from LP leaders and their supporters.”

