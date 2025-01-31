APC Youth Leaders League Accuses Atiku of Spreading Lies Ahead of 2027 Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leaders League has accused the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of deliberately spreading falsehoods as part of his strategy for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Rowland Oche Gabriel, the group condemned Atiku’s recent claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is offering N50 million in bribes to opposition party leaders to weaken Nigeria’s democracy.

The APC Youth League dismissed the allegation as baseless, emphasizing that Atiku failed to provide any concrete evidence to support his claim.

The group expressed shock that the former vice president was attempting to turn public sentiment against the ruling party, particularly after reports surfaced that he was involved in meetings with other politicians allegedly aimed at disrupting Nigeria’s democratic process.

According to the statement, Atiku has developed a pattern of trying to discredit the democratic system each time he loses an election.

The League accused him of consistently scheming to create instability, citing his multiple unsuccessful presidential bids since 2007 as proof that he resorts to misinformation whenever he faces political defeat.

Furthermore, the APC Youth Leaders League criticized Atiku for allegedly embracing individuals with questionable motives simply because they oppose the government. The group claimed that he and his allies recklessly accuse the administration of wrongdoing without verifying facts or retracting false statements when exposed.

The statement urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, warning that Atiku’s alleged strategy of deception will intensify as the 2027 elections approach. It called on him to refine his political agenda rather than resort to what it described as “cheap propaganda and baseless accusations.”

The group also mocked Atiku’s political tactics, stating that neither his alleged “Dubai strategy” nor his so-called international connections would enable him to challenge President Tinubu’s leadership. It argued that Tinubu’s ongoing reforms are already restoring hope among Nigerians and that the opposition should focus on constructive criticism rather than misinformation.

“Nigerians must be on high alert as Atiku perfects his skills in telling lies ahead of 2027. His false narratives will come in different forms, including fake news designed to provoke public outrage. The best response is to reject his deception and focus on building a stronger nation,” the statement concluded.

The APC Youth Leaders League reiterated its support for President Tinubu’s administration, dismissing Atiku’s claims as an attempt to manipulate public perception. It urged citizens to see through what it described as a “desperate attempt to destabilize the country for personal political gain.”