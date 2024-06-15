Appeal Court: APC Welcomes Verdict, Ready to Field Candidates For Rivers Assembly Elections without Amaewhule, Others

The All Progressives Congress Reform Group (APCRG) has welcomed the Appeal Court’s verdict on the removal of Martins Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The APC group described the ruling which refused to reverse the removal of the former lawmakers as a resounding victory for democracy, the rule of law, and the principles of political integrity.

In a statement signed by its national president, Comrade Moses Eguono, the group said the ruling party is prepared to field candidates into the seats vacated by Amaewhule and others who are “caught in a web of defection”.

Eguono, however, said only credible candidates who align with the party’s principles and philosophy will be considered, not political jobbers like Amaewhule and his colleagues without a party.

“We warmly welcome the Appeal Court’s decision to uphold the Federal Court’s verdict declaring the seats of 26 Rivers State House of Assembly members vacant. This judgment is a resounding victory for democracy, the rule of law, and the principles of political integrity,” the statement said.

“We hail the judiciary for saving our democracy from political opportunism and destabilization. The defected members’ attempt to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to our great party was a political miscalculation, and their subsequent denial of their defection exposed their lack of principle and loyalty. The judiciary has once again demonstrated its commitment to upholding the Constitution and ensuring that our democracy remains robust.

“We are prepared to field credible candidates for the forthcoming elections to fill the vacant positions. Our candidates will be selected based on their alignment with our party’s principles and philosophy, not political expediency. We will not consider the sacked members, who are now political jobbers without a party. Instead, we will choose candidates who share our vision for a better Rivers State and a greater Nigeria.

“We urge our supporters to remain steadfast and committed to our party’s ideals. We assure the good people of Rivers State that we will continue to work tirelessly to deliver on our promises and ensure that our state remains a model of good governance and democratic excellence.

“Once again, we commend the judiciary for this landmark judgment and reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law and democratic principles.”