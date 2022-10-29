Appeal Court Sets Aside Judgment Sacking Governor Umahi, Deputy

The Court of Appeal Abuja division has set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja sacking Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, had in his judgment delivered on March 8, 2022 held that 393, 042 votes governor Umahi secured during the March 9, 2019 governorship election belonged to the PDP and same could not be legally transferred to the APC.

The Appeal Court in its judgement yesterday held that the 1999 Constitution did not provide any punishment for a governor or deputy governor who defected from the party on which platform he/she got to office.

Justice Haruna Tsanami, in the lead judgment of the appellate court held that the only option open to a political party aggrieved by the defection of a governor or deputy governor is to explore the impeachment option provided in the Constitution.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja aligned with an earlier decision on the same issue given by the court’s Enugu division.

Reacting, Governor Umahi lauded the Court of Appeal judgement, describing as a sound juridical articulation which reinforced the provisions of the nation’s Constitution in matters relating to defection.

The reaction was contained in a statement by his special assistant on media and strategy, Chooks Oko.

He said the Court of Appeal had by the pronouncement, proven once again that the nation’s Judiciary remained the last hope of the common man as the judgement had further strengthened his avowed commitment to continue offering his best for the state, assuring that no amount of distraction would derail him.

