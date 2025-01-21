Applauding Najomo’s Sterling Leadership at NCAA – By Sunday Adeniyi

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and compliance of the nation’s aviation sector. This critical responsibility demands a leader who is not only competent but also dedicated to the greater good. Anything less would compromise the integrity of the regulatory body.

Fortunately, the appointment of Captain Chris Najomo as Acting Director-General of the NCAA has brought about a transformative period in the sector. His tenure has been marked by innovation, improved safety protocols, and enhanced worker welfare. Najomo’s exceptional leadership has addressed long-standing issues, redefined the NCAA’s standards of excellence, and elevated Nigeria’s air safety and compliance levels.

Given his outstanding achievements, Captain Najomo’s appointment must be made substantive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His continued leadership would undoubtedly propel the Nigerian aviation sector to greater heights, ensuring the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

One of Captain Najomo’s most notable achievements is his dedication to enhancing staff welfare. He tackled the long-standing issue of unpaid housing arrears, settling debts that had been pending since 2019. This move greatly boosted staff morale.

Captain Najomo also addressed the pressing problem of staff stagnation. For years, many NCAA employees had been stuck in the same career position, leading to frustration and decreased productivity. His innovative solution was to propose inter-directorate deployment, which was approved by the Aviation Minister. This strategic move removed structural barriers, allowing employees to advance to higher grade levels and reinvigorating their careers.

Najomo exercises a leadership style which is characterised by dynamism, inclusiveness, and a result-oriented approach. His open-door policy has also played a great role in fostering a culture of transparency and inclusiveness. In creating an atmosphere to engage with NCAA unions regularly, both formally and informally, he built trust and mutual respect and ensured peace and stability remained sacrosanct within the workforce. His deliberate efforts to recognise and reward deserving staff have further enhanced dedication and productivity across the board. This collaborative approach has been instrumental in resolving conflicts and fostering unity within the NCAA.

The NCAA has made daring moves to increase operational effectiveness and openness under Najomo’s leadership. One such is the creation of the Project Monitoring and Contract Evaluation Unit (PMCEU) for the first time in the agency’s history. This unit ensures probity and transparency in the execution of projects, reflecting Najomo’s commitment to accountability and good governance.

Additionally, he created a Quality Assurance Department to promote compliance with technical and non-technical policies within the NCAA. This has been recognised as an initiative that has significantly strengthened the regulatory authority’s ability to uphold international aviation standards, thereby enhancing Nigeria’s reputation in the global aviation industry.

Furthermore, Najomo has made Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the aviation sector front and centre in the conception of his performance deliverables. Through effective collaboration with the minister, he has aligned NCAA’s operations with the broader vision for the aviation sector. This has resulted in a more cohesive and forward-thinking approach to regulatory oversight and industry development for the benefit of all citizens. His unique blend of regulatory oversight and collaboration with service providers led to the re-certification of Abuja and Lagos International airports in line with ICAO Standards.

One cannot but admire his selfless commitment towards his staff’s welfare. The relocation of the NCAA headquarters from Lagos to Abuja was a move that posed significant challenges, particularly in terms of staff relocation allowances. Najomo painstakingly took it upon himself to address this issue by ensuring the payment of the huge backlog of relocation allowances. A move that has helped alleviate financial burdens on staff.

Najomo’s steadfast dedication to air safety and compliance is the cornerstone of his leadership. He has won the respect and admiration of stakeholders both domestically and internationally by putting forward creative solutions to improve Nigeria’s air safety standards. Najomo further established the NCAA as an exemplary regulatory body in Africa by cultivating a culture of safety and compliance. His focus on quality control and following global best practices have improved the NCAA’s ability to efficiently regulate civil aviation operations. The creation of specialised units and departments under his leadership has further enhanced the agency’s ability to monitor and enforce compliance across the aviation sector.

By inaugurating committees to review the NCAA’s Scheme of Service and Staff Conditions of Service, Najomo has demonstrated his commitment to continuous improvement. These committees are on the verge of completing their assignments, which will further enhance staff welfare and operational efficiency.

The achievements of Captain Chris Najomo as the NCAA’s Acting Director-General are evidence of his outstanding leadership, foresight, and belief that he has what It takes to serve as the NCAA’s DG rather than as a stand-in for the organisation. He stands out as the best candidate for the substantive position because of his ability to address long-standing issues, implement innovative solutions, and foster a culture of transparency and collaboration.

Najomo’s tenure has been a breath of fresh air for the NCAA and the Nigerian aviation sector as a whole. His Midas touch is evident in the agency’s improved workforce morale, enhanced operational efficiency, and elevated air safety standards. It would be a disservice to the nation if such a talented and dedicated leader were not allowed to function to full capacity.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a golden opportunity to cement his administration’s legacy in the aviation sector by confirming Najomo as the substantive Director-General of the NCAA. Doing so would not only ensure continuity in the remarkable progress achieved thus far but also send a strong message about the administration’s commitment to excellence and meritocracy.

For both the NCAA and the Nigerian aviation industry overall, Captain Chris Najomo’s leadership has been nothing short of revolutionary. He has made significant and far-reaching contributions that have strengthened the recent wave of positive developments that everyone has been experiencing, from tackling workforce welfare issues to putting innovative measures for air safety and compliance into place.

As a proponent of responsibility, transparency, and teamwork, Najomo has raised the bar for regulatory authority leadership. His accomplishments in under a year demonstrate his preparedness for the substantive Director-General position at the NCAA.

For the sake of continuity, progress, and the future of Nigeria’s aviation industry, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should waste no time in confirming Captain Chris Najomo as the substantive Director-General of the NCAA. His leadership is the elixir that the NCAA and the aviation sector need to soar to greater heights.

*Adeniyi, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja