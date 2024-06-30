Appraising Senator Salihu Mustapha’s Legislative Usefulness – By Ibrahim Isa

Senator Salihu Mustapha has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legislative landscape through his unwavering commitment to fostering development, empowerment, and progress. Throughout his tenure as a parliamentarian, he has demonstrated an unrelenting passion for addressing the challenges facing the nation and improving the lives of Nigerians.

As a dedicated legislator, he has made substantial contributions to the National Assembly, consistently engaging in debates and discussions with insightful perspectives on a wide range of issues. His expertise and knowledge have been instrumental in shaping policy and legislation, and his ability to transcend party lines has facilitated consensus-building and progress.

Senator Mustapha’s legislative agenda is underpinned by a focus on human capital development, infrastructure improvements, and empowering women and youth. He has sponsored several impactful bills aimed at addressing key issues affecting his constituents and the nation at large. These bills include the Electronic Transaction Bill, National Food Reserve Agency (Establishment) Bill and Donkey Slaughter Regulation & Export Certificate Bill.

Others are the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, Cassava Flour (Mandatory Inclusion into Flour Production) Bill, Integrated Rural Development Agency (Establishment) Bill, Nigerian Economic Diversification Bill, and Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill. The last bill on the amendment of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Act) lays the foundation for establishing the Federal College of Agriculture, Oke-Oyi.

Through his tireless efforts, Senator Mustapha has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the betterment of Nigeria and its people. He has facilitated various projects aimed at improving education, healthcare, and social services in Kwara Central Senatorial District. These projects include the reconstruction of a one-kilometer asphaltic road, installation of solar-powered motorized boreholes and street lights, construction and furnishing of classrooms, and provision of employment opportunities for indigenes of his Senatorial District.

Senator Mustapha’s dedication to empowering women and youth is commendable. He has organised training workshops, sponsored examination fees for students, and provided fertilizer and pumping machines to smallholder farmers. His commitment to agricultural productivity and rural development has empowered farmers to enhance food production and improve their livelihoods.

He has also facilitated employment opportunities for numerous indigenes of his Senatorial District in Federal Government Agencies, Departments, and Parastatals, as well as military and Para-Military Agencies. This has not only provided a stable source of income for these individuals but also contributed meaningfully to the overall development of the Senatorial District, thereby leaving a lasting impact on the lives of his constituents.

Additionally, he generously sponsored 2,000 applicants for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), 250 applicants for the 2024 National Examination Council (NECO), and 250 applicants for the West African Examination Council (WAEC). These initiatives have significantly alleviated the financial burden on families, encouraged educational pursuits, and further underscored his dedication to human capital development.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agricultural Production Services and Rural Development, Senator Mustapha has demonstrated his steadfast commitment to bolstering agricultural productivity and rural development. He has implemented a commendable initiative, providing 3,500 tons of fertilizer and 1,000 pumping machines to smallholder farmers across the four local government areas of Kwara Central Senatorial District. This laudable project empowers the farmers in his senatorial district to surmount challenges in food production, enhance the quantity and quality of farm produce, and ultimately contribute to the betterment of their lives.

Beyond his legislative endeavours, Senator Mustapha has emerged as a vocal and influential voice on national issues, offering insightful perspectives and solutions on pressing topics such as security, economy, and governance. His exceptional ability to articulate the concerns of his constituents and the nation at large has earned him widespread respect and admiration.

Senator Salihu Mustapha’s legislative usefulness is evident in his impressive track record, profound impact on his constituents, and significant contributions to the national question. His unwavering focus on human capital development, infrastructure improvements, and empowering women and youth has substantially improved the lives of his constituents and contributed meaningfully to the overall development and progress of the nation. His leadership, expertise, and vision will be crucial in shaping Nigeria’s future and fostering a brighter tomorrow.

Isa wrote this piece from Unilorin, Kwara State.