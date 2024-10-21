Appraising the Giant Legislative Strides of Rt. Hon. Makki – By Ali Mohd 

Lawmakers are rated based on certain basic criteria. These include, but are not limited, to; the number of Bills sponsored, the effectiveness and efficiency in oversight functions, and the number of development projects attracted to the constituency; development being the function of the projects attracted.

Other indices are the number of projects executed, attitudes towards promoting peace and harmony, which is directly a reflection of the level of peace and unity brought to bear on his constituency based on his opinion and position on issues, and the community services rendered.

For RT. HON. MAKKI ABUBAKAR YALLEMAN, a Member of the 10th House of Representatives, and Member representing Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency, and current Chairman House Committee on Police Affairs, performing these duties and also holding sway as the Committee Chairman has brought him a lot of opportunities for service to humanity.

His position as the Committee Chairman enabled him to oversee the affairs of the entire Police department in the country.

It was American Max Depree who was quoted as stating these timeless words: ‘ The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality’.

In Nigeria, finding a permanent solution to the challenges of insecurity and education, thereby securing the environment for life and property and finding a solution to the educational needs of our people is paramount sine quo non to prosperity and a viable national economy.

This has also proven to be the biggest constraint to the full manifestation of the ingenuity of the people of his constituency. He aggressively tackled the challenge using sometimes his resources and also the power of effective legislation.

For instance, Rt. Hon. Makki constructed level-3 Primary Health Centres for women and children in Yalleman Tijjani, Dakaiyawa Ward of Kangama Local Government Area.

He also distributed motorcycles in Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency.

As part of his legislative duties, Rt. Hon. Abubakar sponsored three Bills, which include; the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kaugama (Est.) Bill, 2024, the Federal Vocational and Entrepreneurial Training Centre, Mallam Madori, Jigawa State (Est.) Bill, 2024, and the Nigeria Police Force College, Training School and Institution (Est.) Bill, 2024.

Rt. Hon. Makki in a bid to ensure an all-inclusive constituency as well as its general growth stood against narrow myopic interest by asserting the nobility of group aspirations above individual ambition.

His firm belief that a people must once in their lifetime, grind to a halt for self-assessment and evaluation, led him to convoke a series of meetings and one-on-one with his constituents. Sometimes compelling him to extricate himself from the easy life of comfort at Abuja.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, he championed several reforms and innovative interventions leading to several amendments to the Police Act, to revolutionize and strengthen the delivery capabilities of the Force.

His adherence to principles and strategic alliances led to the adoption of best practices in the Force and a more sustainable volte-face.

There is no doubt that Rt. Hon. Nikki Abubakar has made giant legislative strides as the Chairman House Committee on Police Affairs, and have also justified the trust reposed on him both by his constituents and colleagues.