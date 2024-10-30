Appreciating Adedeji’s Efforts On Nigeria’s Tax Landscape – By Ainoko Idoko

As President Bola Tinubu’s administration charts a bold course towards economic diversification, one man stands out as a driving force behind Nigeria’s vision for a financially robust future: Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Since assuming office in September 2023, Adedeji has spearheaded a transformative agenda, shattering revenue records and redefining Nigeria’s tax administration landscape.

For decades, Nigeria’s economy has been vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil markets. However, under Adedeji’s visionary leadership, the FIRS has made strides towards reducing this reliance. With Adedeji in charge, the FIRS revenue target of 11.55 trillion was exceeded, generating 12.36 trillion. Earning from the release of his performance commitment is one thing, being able to stimulate revenues in the face of economic dynamics is another achievement. Perhaps even more spectacular is the performance during the 1st quarter of the year 2024, whereby FIRS posted revenues of 3.94 trillion which is 56% higher than the same period of the previous year.

These numbers indicate progress in the evolution of tax administration in Nigeria from a pure bureaucratic institution to an effective agent of economic change. For President Tinubu’s administration however, this was not only a monetary gain, but it also was a crucial advance in the national strategy of energy diversification, assisting in alleviating the impact of fluctuations in oil revenue on the country’s economy. He set some policies and reforms into motion. One that aligns with President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, and is expected to position Nigeria’s economy on a global scale.

Among Adedeji’s more superior strategies has been the effective use and adoption of ICT as a tool for efficiency and transparency. The TaxProMax, which he describes as a Tax Administration Digital Platform has been consistent in enabling his transformational policies. Tactically in a bid to assist his clients and stakeholders in understanding the tax process seamlessly, Adedeji implemented 9 additional modules into the TaxProMax system incorporating IT tools that computerised nearly 80% of paper work. This not only eliminates most human errors but also allows for a quick and efficient tax collection environment on transparency and level of collection.

Respective systems within TaxProMax allow users to interact with the system by filing returns and accessing a variety of tax options on the internet, ease of compliance and time and energy spent on tax-fulfilling duties. Furthermore, the setting up of an operational data management unit within the agency under Adedeji’s leadership has ensured that problems of strategic management, evaluation and collection of tax were well integrated.

What we cannot take away from Adedeji is the vision of the need to renew Nigeria’s tax strategies to coincide with global advancements around the globe. One of the most radical measures in his reign was the implementation of crypto tax adjustments, making it appropriate for Nigeria to have a position on digital assets. As there are over 35.5 million Nigerians conducting cryptocurrency transactions, the need for a well-structured framework for these transactions is more pressing. Adedeji’s strategy is to create a framework for digital assets, improve the level of detail in tax returns, and use e-payments to make compliance simple. The adoption of cryptocurrencies under Nigeria’s tax system makes congruence between her tax policies and the realities of a digital economy seamless. This action not only boosts the progress we are making in the technology and finance industry, it also indicates to foreign investors that we are great proponents of modernity.

Another critical aspect of Dr Adedeji’s reforms has been his constant emphasis on tax education and public awareness creation. With the understanding of how challenging it is to mandate compliance, FIRS has implemented diverse initiatives to educate the populace on the importance of taxation and how It affects national development. This approach has bridged the gap between citizens and the government because when people understand their impacts on healthcare, infrastructure, agro-mechanization, and education, they are more encouraged to actively participate in the existing tax system. This dedication to public awareness campaigns, seminars, and workshops renew the hope of the citizens, creating a sense of belonging in them on how important they are to their nation.

Under Adedeji’s leadership came the introduction of a simple, business-friendly tax regime, particularly on an advanced tax payment for specified transactions. This reform helps the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), in a bid to help manage their tax activities more effectively without hitch, as this smart move aligns with President Tinubu’s broader economic agenda of creating a business-friendly for SMEs. This initiative has helped to support Nigeria’s economic diversification goals because they encourage an environment for entrepreneurship, and job creation across sectors beyond our oil and gas sector. By simplifying everyday tax procedures and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, Adedeji is directly contributing to the expansion of Nigeria’s economic base, which is vital for sustainable development.

Another contribution that’s worth noting is the reformation of the Withholding Tax (WHT) regime. With its original design to provide the government with regular revenue inflow and reduce tax evasion, WHT became complex over the years due to expanding transactions and ambiguities. With the understanding of the underlying challenges being faced, the FIRS boss introduced some regulatory reforms to streamline WHT, thereby making it more effective and simpler. This reform has simplified compliance for business, enhanced revenue flow, helped in removing, and has also helped in making the tax system more efficient in its functionality.

Strong adherence to transparency and accountability has been the advancement achieved in FIRS under the leadership of Dr Adedeji. This particular standard which was established to combat any existence of corrupt actions within the agency was done In conjunction with the independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Zero tolerance for unethical practices within the agency was demonstrated by the creation of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) comprised of 12 members. By implementing Anti-Corruption measures, Adedeji has strengthened not only the citizens’ trust in the FIRS but also his promise to ethical practices and service delivery to our great nation. He has assured that every illegal activity and tax-related crime is brought to an end, so every naira collected can be used for the advancement of the nation.

Through all these reforms and detailed policies, Dr Adedeji structured the image of FIRS as an institution that can be administratively effective with the return of a beautiful and sustainable digital economy. With the technology revolution going on, Dr Adedeji has placed Nigeria in the global arena, tax has access for citizens and businesses at great ease, and compliance with tax is witnessed.

What should be noted is that Adedeji’s policies and reforms envision a far greater need than just Nigeria. He has been engaging tirelessly in confirming FIRS’s practices with the broader international tax standards. He understood this need in an increasingly globalized economy, most especially in attracting foreign investors and positioning Nigeria as a competitive destination for various business investments. By modernizing tax policies through digitization, Adedeji has affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to evolving her tax system to meet the demands of this century.

Adedeji’s tale of success and achievements in FIRS is beyond just revenue collection. His goal has been to diversify Nigeria’s economy, and highly reduce our dependency on oil while creating a resilient and stable economy. He is a visionary who knows that fostering a culture of tax compliance, incorporating digital assets into the economy, and creating simplified tax regimes, will help FIRS to stay economically afloat and function optimally across multiple sectors when he leaves.

Under Dr Zacch Adedeji’s leadership, FIRS has become a strong pillar of excellence, inclusive growth, and accountability, while embodying the ideals of the modern tax system. The strides taken by Dr Adedeji have shown that tax administration when managed with foresight and integrity, can be a powerful tool for societal transformation.

In years to come, Adedeji’s tenure at FIRS will be remembered as the turning point when Nigeria’s economy took a definitive step towards diversification, self-reliance, and prosperity, creating a legacy and path for generations to follow. His legacy will echo throughout many generations, inspiring future leaders to build upon his transformative achievements.

Idoko a public affairs analyst wrote this piece from Kaduna.