Appreciating Betara’s Rare Leadership Disposition – By Ali Adamu

The legislative arm of government is entrenched with the powers to make laws for good governance. Effective representation, however, goes beyond lawmaking. It demands a deep understanding of the people’s needs and a willingness to address them. Rt. Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, OON, exemplifies this commitment, leveraging his parliamentary expertise to drive transformative change.

To Rt. Hon. Betara, parliamentary practices are about service to humanity. He believes that laws are made for people and therefore strives to ensure his diligent efforts cover tangible, measurable interventions that better the well-being of his constituents and society. Born on November 22, 1966, in Zarawuyaku Ward of Biu town, Biu Local Government Council, Rt. Hon. Aliyu is a five-time lawmaker and accountant. He began his education at Biu Central Primary School in 1973, completing his First School Leaving Certificate in 1978. He then attended Biu Central Junior Day Secondary School and later Government Technical Secondary School, Benisheik. His exceptional leadership qualities and obedient disposition earned him respect and admiration, leading to his appointment as head prefect.

After obtaining his West African School Certificate in 1983, Rt. Hon. Muktar proceeded to Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, where he earned an Ordinary National Diploma in Business Administration in 1986. He later obtained a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy and Business Administration in 1992. As a pragmatic and foresighted statesman, Rt. Hon. Betara began his career in public service as an accountant with the Directorate for Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFFRI) from 1986 to 1990, and later with Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) from 1993 until his voluntary retirement in 2006.

Initially, Rt. Hon. Betara didn’t plan to venture into politics. Instead, he considered starting a business with his savings. However, due to pressure and clamour from his people, he decided to represent them and become their voice. This marked the beginning of his political journey, which led him to become a member of the House of Representatives in 2007.

In 2007, he succumbed to their pressure and joined the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and was elected to represent Biu/Bayo/Shani/and Kwaya Kursar Federal Constituency from where he has consistently and continuously represented them through the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and now 10th Assembly, with the current and immediate past in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A core nationalist, Rt. Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, OON, consistent presentation and contributions both nationally and transnationally include interventions in human and natural disasters. For instance, he was among the first to copiously donate to the victims of the Borno flood disaster.

This benevolence stands him out not only as a bridge builder and crisis interventionist but also as a humane philanthropist who can sacrificially use his personal resources to not only meet the yearnings of his constituents but also be in synch and solidarity with those in dire need and affliction.

Aside this resourcefulness and the saying goes that, ‘charity begins at home’, he has among other things embarked upon the following hallmark projects; supply of medical equipments to Sir Mohammadu Sanusi General Hospital, Tokarawa and Yankaba Primary Health, provision of empowerment materials to youths and women of his constituency, provisions of fertilizer to farmers, provisions of grants to youths and women farmers, installation of solar light in communities in Biu.

A strong and formidable force in national politics, his successes, usefulness, and stalling achievements far outstretch his immediate constituency but have affected national life and policies.

Rt. Hon. Betara is instrumental in the effective implementation of a revised budget cycle from June to June to a more effective and efficient successful current budgeting system of January to January, the compliance of which has seen a zero failure rate in appropriation and enactment.

His involvement in national security based on his critical decision skills is next to none as it has seen to several mending of fences and brokered people amongst warring communities and parties. He was singularly responsible for the upscaling of defence equipment and empowerment and sustenance of military operations against the rising insurgency of book haram in northern Nigeria.

Amongst his other notable achievements are; the construction of over twenty health centres with the provision of ten ambulances, the construction of a mini stadium in Biu to facilitate Sporting and Sports related activities and peaceful coexistence, and the installation of five hundred solar-powered street lights, amongst others.

Indeed, he gainfully used his positions as Chairman Subcommittee on NDIC, Banking and Currency, Member House Committee on Interior, and Chairman House Subcommittee on Customs, Immigration and Prisons.

In the seventh Assembly (2012 -2015), he was the Chairman, House Committee on Army and 2015 – 2019 he was Chairman House Committee on Defence. In his last assignment as the Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Rt. Hon. Betara certainly has impacted Nigeria’s democracy and proved unequal and dexterous qualities.

Rt. Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara’s leadership as Chairman of the House Committee on FCT has been instrumental in enhancing infrastructure in Abuja. Through effective legislation, he has helped improve the budgetary allocation of capital, leading to significant developments. His commitment to the welfare and security of residents and natives is evident in his constant engagement with the minister, ensuring their needs are addressed.

As Chairman, Betara has played a crucial role in approving supplementary budgets for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), demonstrating his dedication to the city’s growth. Recently, he oversaw the adoption of an N288 billion supplementary budget for the FCTA, showcasing his ability to drive progress.

Little wonder then that in 2020, he was awarded the Democracy Hero’s Award for Best Performing Rep Member of the Year, and also the Award of Excellence by the North Eastern Zone of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in 2013. His bills on Defense Research and Development Bureau 2018, and the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Produce Enforcement of Export Standard remain one model Bills in the annals of modern-day Legislation, coupled with his wealth and responsibility of knowledge and experience, remains one of the reasons he commands so much respect amongst his colleagues.

In conclusion, Rt. Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, OON, embodies the essence of selfless leadership, compassion, and dedication to the betterment of humanity. Through his illustrious career, he has etched an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legislative landscape, leaving a legacy of transformative change that will endure for generations. As a champion of the people, a defender of the vulnerable, and a steadfast advocate for progress, Rt. Hon. Betara’s name has become synonymous with excellence, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the noble ideals of public service. His story serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring future leaders to emulate his exemplary qualities and pursue a life of purpose, driven by the pursuit of the greater good.

Adamu, a public affairs analyst, wrote this piece from Maiduguri.