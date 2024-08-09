Arewa Forum Issues Final Warning to Gov Bala Mohammed Over Attacks on Tinubu

The Arewa Young Leaders Forum (AYLF) has issued a stern warning to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over his constant attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, vowing to take action if he fails to desist.

In a strongly-worded statement, signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Maikifi and Dr. Anthony Apochi, its President and General Secretary respectively, the AYLF expressed disappointment and dismay at Governor Mohammed’s recent declaration that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may invite President Tinubu to be their campaign director in 2027.

“Governor Mohammed’s constant criticism of President Tinubu’s policies and his claim that they are ‘anti-masses’ are baseless and lack substance,” said the AYLF.

“No wonder, many have alleged that he is sponsoring the ongoing protests against the President, using his position and resources to fuel the unrest. This is a clear case of political mischief and an attempt to incite unrest and chaos in the country.”

The forum praised the President’s reforms for yielding fruits aplenty, especially in the agriculture, water resources, and aviation sectors, scaling up food production, reducing hunger, addressing inflation, and safety concerns of citizens and foreigners.

“We strongly believe that Governor Mohammed’s utterances are a deliberate attempt to distract Nigerians from his own failures in governance,” the AYLF said.

“His administration has failed to provide basic amenities to the people of Bauchi State, and he is now trying to shift attention to the federal government. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The AYLF urged Governor Mohammed to focus on governance and stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.

They called on him to retract his statement and apologize to President Tinubu and the APC administration, warning that failure to do so would be met with resistance from well-meaning Nigerians.

“We also urge the relevant authorities to take note of the Governor’s actions and take necessary measures to prevent him from causing further chaos in the country.”

The AYLF also stated that it is the failure of leaders like Governor Mohammed at the state level that has crippled development and resulted in the dearth of infrastructure across the country.

They emphasised that his inability to provide basic amenities to the people of Bauchi State is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We stand solidly behind President Tinubu and the APC administration, and we will not allow Governor Mohammed’s antics to destabilize the country,” the forum said.

“We will continue to support the federal government’s efforts to develop the country and improve the lives of Nigerians.”