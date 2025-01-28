Arewa Group Disowns Bala Mohammed Over Criticism of Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

The Arewa Youth Leaders and Professionals Forum (AYLPF) has distanced itself from Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed over his criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, labeling his actions as detrimental to the unity and progress of northern Nigeria.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, the AYLPF National President, Abdulahi Bilal Mohammed, accused Governor Bala Mohammed of pursuing a self-serving agenda, characterizing his opposition to the reforms as a desperate attempt to protect corrupt practices that have benefited him and his associates.

“Governor Bala Mohammed’s stance is not driven by genuine concern for Nigeria’s development but reflects his disdain for national unity and the trust placed in him by the people of Bauchi State and the country at large,” Bilal Mohammed stated.

The AYLPF also took aim at former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing him as politically irrelevant and disconnected from the aspirations of Nigerians.

“El-Rufai’s recent clandestine moved demonstrate his detachment from the realities and priorities of the Nigerian people,” said Bilal Mohammed, adding that his alleged alliance with promoters of a third force represents an effort to undermine the interests of northern Nigeria.

The group accused El-Rufai and other third force advocates of pursuing divisive and selfish agendas aimed at exploiting the region for personal gain.

The Arewa group called on patriotic Nigerians to reject divisive leaders and rally behind President Tinubu’s administration, which it described as committed to the progress and development of the country.

“The voices of division and selfishness must be silenced. We urge all Nigerians to support the economic reforms of President Tinubu’s administration, which are aimed at ensuring national growth and prosperity,” the group concluded.

The statement partly reads: “Firstly, Let us begin with Governor Bala Mohammed. His recent statements and actions are a clear indication of his disdain for the unity and progress of Nigeria. His opposition to President Tinubu’s reforms is not rooted in any genuine concern for the nation, but rather, a desperate attempt to cling to the corrupt practices of the past that have benefited him and his cronies.

“His actions have proven to be another emblem of trust betrayal placed in him by the people of Bauchi State and Nigeria at large. Apparently, El-Rufai, on the other hand, is a confused man with an emaciated political career.

“His emaciated political relevance has driven him into reckless rhetoric and divisive politicking, all in a futile attempt to revive his presidential ambitions. His recent utterances and actions are a clear indication of his disconnect from the aspirations of the Nigerian people. He has become a divisive figure, attempting to pit the North against the rest of the country for his personal gain.

“Indeed, it is disheartening that leaders entrusted with the responsibility of creating unity and development have instead chosen the path of betrayal and self-interest. Their antics are a betrayal of trust, not only to the North but to the entire nation.

“They are pursuing a divide and rule strategy that is antithetical to the spirit of unity and progress that Nigeria desperately needs. Let us be clear: these leaders are not speaking for the North, they are only serving their selfish agendas.

“Nevertheless, the Arewa Youth Leaders and Professionals Forum firmly stands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration’s economic reforms. These reforms, though admittedly challenging in the short term, are necessary steps to reposition Nigeria for growth, development, and progress.

“However, it is evident that those opposing these reforms are individuals who have been beneficiaries of the flawed systems of past administrations. From subsidy removal to tax reforms. President Tinubu’s policies are aimed at correcting the ills of the past, ills that have kept us bound to a cycle of corruption and underdevelopment.

“Yet, these so-called northern leaders who cry foul at the mention of change, are angry because these changes threaten their stomach infrastructure and the corrupt privileges they have enjoyed. Indeed, Governor Bala Mohammed and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s positions are not representative of the true voices of the North.

“The North is a region built on principles of fairness, justice, and patriotism. The North supports reforms that uplift the nation, even if they require sacrifices. Perhaps, it is time to question the motives of these so-called northern leaders. Are they truly concerned about the welfare of the masses, or are they merely seeking to protect their personal interests? Their actions suggest the latter.

“Evidently, these leaders have chosen to exploit the challenges that come with reforms to sow discord and manipulate public sentiment. This divide-and-rule strategy is not new, but it is one that we, as Arewa youths and professionals, reject outrightly.

“Nevertheless, we acknowledge that President Tinubu’s reforms come with short-term inconveniences. Change is never easy, especially when it disrupts the norm that everyone is accustomed to. However, the long-term benefits of these reforms far outweigh the temporary discomfort“.