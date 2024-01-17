Arewa United Front Urges President Tinubu to Promptly Reinstate Betta Edu in Light of Recent Disasters

The Arewa United Front, a prominent Socio-Political group, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action and reinstate Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. This urgent request comes in the wake of the tragic Ibadan and Gwarinpa disasters that have recently plagued our nation.

As we reflect on the devastating explosion that occurred in the capital of Oyo state, Ibadan, which claimed the lives of two Nigerians and left over 70 people injured, it is important to note that preliminary investigations conducted by security agencies have revealed a startling revelation. It has been determined that illegal miners, who occupied a residential property in Bodija, had unlawfully stored explosive devices within, leading to the catastrophic blast that ensued.

In a statement delivered by Iliya Dalhatu, the spokesperson for the Arewa United Front, during an interview held in Kaduna, the spokesperson emphatically state that the suspended minister, Hon. Betta Edu has not violated any Nigerian laws. Consequently, the group urges that all investigations against her be promptly ceased, allowing her to resume her ministerial duties without hindrance.

Moreover, the spokesperson further highlights Minister Edu’s unwavering commitment and meticulous execution of her responsibilities.

“It is imperative to acknowledge her diligent efforts in fulfilling her duties as a minister, particularly in her instrumental role in spearheading the National Social Intervention Programme. This program, under Dr. Edu’s guidance, has undeniably proven to be immensely beneficial to the citizens of Kaduna and across various regions in the country. Regrettably, due to her suspension, she has been unable to mobilize her team to provide the necessary support and relief to those affected by the blast in Ibadan”.

“The Arewa United Front firmly believes that the reinstatement of Minister Betta Edu is not only crucial but also paramount in maintaining continuity and effectively addressing the pressing humanitarian challenges that our nation currently faces.”

We implore President Tinubu to intervene and call upon the relevant authorities responsible for the investigation to expedite their proceedings and promptly release the findings of their inquiry. This will enable Minister Edu to resume her duties promptly and contribute her invaluable expertise to the betterment of our nation.

The Arewa United Front unequivocally supports the reinstatement of Minister Betta Edu, recognizing her exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of Nigerians through her selfless service. We firmly stand behind her and urge President Tinubu to take swift action to rectify this situation, ensuring that Nigeria can effectively address its pressing humanitarian needs.

