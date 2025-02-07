Arewa Youths Raise Alarm Over Alleged Plot By Amaechi, Attahiru Bafarawa to Destabilize Tinubu’s Administration

The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (RAYCN) has raised concerns over an alleged plot by Rotimi Amaechi and Attahiru Bafarawa, to destabilise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

At a press conference on Thursday, the group claimed that the duo is working together with foreign elements and other national and international disgruntled elements to replicate the undemocratic overthrow of democratically elected authorities in parts of the sub-region.

The alleged plot is said to involve the stockpiling of sophisticated firearms, covert actions, and massive protests across the North West, starting from Bafarawa’s village and spreading to Sokoto, Zamfara, and other states.

National President, Bilal Abdulahi, also claimed that Amaechi is providing resources for Bafarawa, who is in turn funding and mobilising Shinkafi to run a campaign of calumny against the administration.

He added: “It is clear that their intention and their several meetings is aimed at intimidating the government President Tinubu, and the various organs of government and make the citizens feel that the government and her various organs are not doing sufficient enough to take the people to prosperity.

“This is a matter of utmost state security concern. Its propensity and devastation can be better imagined. The country and indeed national security is under serious threat by the activities of these marauding tripartite, and we cannot fold our arms until we are submerged or over awe by their evil machination and subterfuge. “

The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria called on security agencies to investigate the matter immediately and take decisive action against the alleged plotters.

The group also urged youths, religious organisations, and lovers of peace and democracy to stand against the alleged plot and support President Tinubu’s administration in its efforts to reform the country.

Abdulahi said: “This is nothing short of an attempt to overawe and possibly topple a Democratic institution, it is a treasonable felony and must be resisted with all necessary state powers.

“It is clear that ever since their shameful and incontrovertible defeat at the polls by President Bola Tinubu, these three elements have not hidden their hate and disdain but for the person and organs of the various governments.

“It is however unfortunate that this hatred and disdain is pushing them to act against the office of the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and becoming direct threat to our democracy and the rule of law. The must consequently be stopped with all might and not be allowed to go further, as this will serve as deterrence.”