Arewa Youths to Gov Lawal: Stop Chasing Wind Ahead of 2027, Focus on Governance

The Arewa Reformers Network (ARN) has condemned Governor Dauda Lawal’s alleged misuse of Zamfara State resources to pursue personal vendettas against his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence.

Instead of investing in the state’s development, the youths said Governor Lawal has prioritized discrediting Matawalle, diverting substantial funds towards this agenda.

According to ARN President, Dr. Salisu Kabir, Governor Lawal’s fixation on blackmailing Matawalle stems from his rumoured involvement in a presidential project aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Kabir said this obsession has led to unnecessary expenditures, neglecting critical state issues such as education, healthcare, and economic development.

“The Arewa Reformers Network strongly condemns Governor Dauda Lawal’s blatant misuse of Zamfara State’s resources to pursue personal vendettas against his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, the current Minister of State for Defence,” the statement said.

“Instead of investing in the state’s development, Governor Lawal has prioritized discrediting Matawalle, diverting substantial funds towards this agenda.

“Governor Lawal’s fixation on discrediting Matawalle stems from his rumoured involvement in a presidential project aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“This obsession has led to unnecessary expenditures, neglecting critical state issues. We warn Governor Lawal to cease sponsoring protests aimed at advancing his personal ambitions.

“This misguided focus has left Zamfara State lagging behind in critical areas such as education, healthcare, and economic development.

“The governor’s actions are a stark reminder of the importance of responsible leadership and the need for accountability.”

The group urged Governor Lawal immediately cease sponsoring protests aimed at advancing his personal ambitions and redirect state resources towards addressing pressing concerns.

“We demand an immediate cessation of the governor’s witch-hunt against Matawalle and focus on governance and transparent allocation of state resources to address pressing concerns like education, healthcare, and economic development,” Kabir added.

“We also demand accountability for the misused funds and a comprehensive audit of the state’s finance and improved governance through regular town hall meetings and engagement with constituents.

“We urge Governor Lawal to recognize the gravity of his actions and adjust his priorities accordingly. The people of Zamfara State deserve better leadership, and we will continue to advocate for transparency and accountability.”