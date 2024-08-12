ASCSN elects Shehu Muhammed, others as new union leadership

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) on Monday, elected new members to the Central Working Committee (CWC) on Monday, to lead the union for the next four years.

The election was held at the 5th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference in Lagos, attended by representatives from the union’s units, branches, and chapters across all 36 states and the FCT.

A communiqué, signed by the new National President Comrade Shehu Muhammed and General Secretary Comrade Joshua Apebo, and made available to journalists announced the newly elected executive officers. They are: Comrade Shehu Muhammed, National President; Comrade Olubunmi Adebayo Fajobi, National Vice President; Comrade Samson Ejike Okere, National Vice President; Comrade Onjeh Enewa, National Vice President; Comrade Archibong Etim Okon, National Vice President;

Others are Comrade Adebayo Mubashiru Haroun, National Treasurer; Comrade Martin Bolum, National Internal Auditor; Comrade Shuaibu Afusatu, National Trustee; Comrade Amodu O. Yinka Isiaka, Ex-officio Member; Comrade Babayo Mohammed Hamma, Ex-officio Member; Comrade Prince Excellent Efedhoma, Ex-officio Member; Comrade Mike Nwonu, Ex-officio Member; and Comrade Balogun Babatunde, Ex-officio Member.

The communiqué also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the ₦70,000 per month National Minimum Wage Bill, 2024 into law on Monday, July 29, 2024.

It urged the Government to form a committee to address the consequential adjustments from the new National Minimum Wage Act, 2024, to ensure that no worker grade level is disadvantaged. Immediate implementation of the new minimum wage was also called for.

Additionally, the communiqué urged State Governments to take measures to prevent wastage and leakage in government spending to facilitate the implementation of the new minimum wage, noting that they have been receiving increased funds from the Federal Account Allocation Committee since the removal of the fuel subsidy in May 2023.

Delivering his acceptance speech, the new National President of ASCSN, Comrade Shehu Muhammed, said; “I want to assure you that as your President alongside my colleagues in the CWC, we shall remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the mandates of our great Association especially in the area of addressing the most critical and numerous challenges that threaten the fabrics that unite, promote and protect our common well-being as public servants and members of our association.

“As your President, the full implementation of the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments at both the federal and the 36 states of the Federation would be our immediate priority in collaboration with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

“While I shall continue to advocate for strong and unwavering commitment to the unity and solidarity of members of the association”