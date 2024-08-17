Aso Villa sources reveal Tinubu’s govt plot to offer N5 billion bribe to PDP chieftains ahead of Edo governorship election

Sources within Nigeria’s seat of power, Aso Rock, have revealed a shocking plot to allocate N5 billion to bribe key officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the upcoming Edo governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

According to the highly placed sources, the funds are earmarked to sway members of the Dan Orbih-led faction of the PDP in Edo state.

Orbih, the PDP’s National Vice Chairman (South-South) has been at odds with Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki following a fallout over Orbih’s attempt to impose his preferred candidate on the governor before the PDP governorship primary election.

The internal party conflict has created a rift within the PDP, with Orbih aligning himself with the APC and working closely with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a PDP chieftain serving in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, to sabotage the party’s efforts in the state.

The revelation has sent ripples of outrage through the corridors of power, with insiders expressing disbelief that such a substantial amount of money, which could be used to address critical infrastructure needs such as procuring ambulances for hospitals, renovating dilapidated schools, and building healthcare centers, is instead being funneled into a political bribery scheme.

The funds have been released to Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate in the Edo state governorship race to secure the cooperation of the Orbih-led faction who are seen as potential allies in undermining the PDP’s chances in the upcoming election.

One of the sources who revealed the plot to Villa Correspondents anonymously said: ”Please, let Nigerians know that this government has released N5billion to Senator Monday Okpebholo to bribe PDP officials in Edo state for the upcoming election.

”This is really outrageous at a time of economic hardship and the government has been telling Nigerians to make sacrifices. Please, let Nigerians know what is going on.

”We can’t continue like this. Monies meant for Nigerians can’t just be shared to these overfed thieves all in the name of politics. it is unacceptable.”