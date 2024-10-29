Assault On Bolt Driver: Prosecute Hon. Ikwechegh, media group tells NASS leadership, IGP

A Media group, Volunteer Media Advocacy for Accountable Leadership has called on the leadership of the National Assembly and the Inspector-General of Police to take immediate action on Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency for allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the national President, Augustine Aminu, KSM, the organization also demanded Ikwechegh’s recall by his constituents in Aba North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State

Augustine described the lawmaker as a disgrace to his people and nation at large, noting that oppressors at all levels across tribe, religion and gender must be tamed.

“We demand this immediate arrest and prosecution over the assault of the hustling Abuja Uber driver,'” Augustine said.

According to him, the lawmaker cannot be allowed to escape justice and the law enforcement agencies, especially the police must ensure that the driver gets justice.

“The dishonorable Reps member must be asked to explain the number of innocent Nigerians he has caused to disappear without a trace,” Augustine said.

He added that, “Such behavior is unacceptable, and it underscores the need for accountability. The Senate leadership and the Inspector-General of Police should take immediate action to address this incident.

“Ensuring that lawmakers are held accountable for their actions is crucial in fostering a culture of respect and responsibility, as well as restoring public trust in the political system.”