Asue Ighodalo Reaffirms Confidence in Judiciary Amid Rising Tensions at Edo Election Tribunal

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo has expressed gratitude to the people of Edo State and reiterated his confidence in the judiciary as the tribunal proceedings over the disputed September 2024 governorship election intensify. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse on Wednesday, Ighodalo addressed supporters’ concerns while condemning acts of intimidation aimed at disrupting the legal process.

“We strongly believe that the judiciary will do the right thing, and we’re looking forward to the outcome of the tribunal,” Ighodalo said. “Our focus remains reclaiming our mandate and working positively for the good people of Edo State. We will take poverty out of our land, eliminate fear and intimidation, and unlock the great potential of this state.”

Ighodalo praised Edo citizens for their steadfastness over the last three months. “I want to thank the good people of Edo State for coming out in massive numbers to vote for us on September 21 and for keeping faith through the difficulties,” he said. “They’ve stayed calm in the face of intimidation and harassment, living on the strong hope that our efforts to reclaim our mandate will be successful.”

However, the candidate also highlighted a series of alarming incidents that have marred the tribunal proceedings, including an attack by a masked gunman outside the courthouse. “These acts of violence and harassment are deliberate distractions meant to make us take our eyes off the ball,” Barr. Ighodalo said.

*Intimidation Tactics Undermine Proceedings*

Shortly before the day’s tribunal session began, panic erupted outside the courthouse when a masked individual opened fire, reportedly disguised as a PDP member. The gunman, who fled the scene, was caught on video widely circulated on social media.

In a separate development the previous day, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided a popular Benin hotel where PDP witnesses were reportedly being kept, an incident that further raised tensions. Party officials have accused the APC of deploying state resources to intimidate witnesses and derail the tribunal process. The EFCC has released a statement confirming the raid but denying that it was politically motivated.

Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the PDP’s Edo Caretaker Committee, condemned the incidents, linking them to a broader APC strategy of intimidation. “The APC is deploying thugs disguised in PDP attire and using state agencies like the EFCC to disrupt our case at the tribunal. This level of desperation is unacceptable.”

The PDP chairman questioned the motives behind the alleged APC tactics, noting that the PDP had directed all its members to stay away from the tribunal venue to avoid being implicated in any violence. “We anticipated APC’s plans to instigate chaos, but we never imagined they’d go as far as employing a masked gunman and raiding hotels where witnesses were lodged,” he added. “The APC must be held accountable for this brazen lawlessness.”

For Ighodalo, the incidents underscore the importance of staying focused. “There are many distractions being thrown our way, but we will not be deterred,” he told reporters. “Our goal remains ensuring that we go through this tribunal process and hopefully emerge with the mandate the people of Edo State gave my deputy Osarodion Ogie and myself.”

He painted a hopeful vision for the future of the state under his leadership. “We will take Edo State to the next level. By God’s grace, we will remove poverty, eliminate intimidation, and make our people happy,” Ighodalo said.

As the tribunal proceedings continue, observers remain on edge, watching both the legal process and the growing climate of tension in Edo State. For Ighodalo and his supporters, the path forward lies in resilience and faith in the judiciary.

“We urge our people to stay strong and prayerful,” Ighodalo concluded. “By the grace of God, we will reclaim our mandate and deliver the change that Edo State deserves.”