isa-ali-pantami-1-1050×895

ASUU Declares Pantami’s Professorship Illegal, Vow to Sanction FUTO VC

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has faulted the promotion of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, as a professor, Punch reports.

The union after its National Executive Council meeting declared the promotion as “illegal”.

This was declared at a press conference addressed by the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, on Monday.

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.”

In September 2021, Pantami, alongside seven academics were elevated by the council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri to the position of professorship at the council’s 186th meeting.

The minister’s elevation has generated controversy, with many faulting FUTO on the promotion of the minister, who was not teaching in the university and whose highest academic attainment was reportedly a lecturer before he ventured into politics.

“We have resolved to sanction ASUU members involved in his promotion and the VC of FUTO,” he added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
ASUUDr Isa Ali PantamiFederal University of Technology OwerriProf Emmanuel Osodeke

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

BREAKING: DCP Abba Kyari Arrested by Police

BREAKING: DCP Abba Kyari Arrested by Police

News
  • 14 Feb
  • 0
BREAKING: NDLEA Declares DCP Abba Kyari Wanted Over Alleged Illicit Drug Deals

BREAKING: NDLEA Declares DCP Abba Kyari Wanted Over Alleged Illicit Drug Deals

News
  • 14 Feb
  • 0
ASUU Declares Pantami’s Professorship Illegal, Vow to Sanction FUTO VC

ASUU Declares Pantami’s Professorship Illegal, Vow to Sanction FUTO VC

News
  • 14 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top