Atiku Linked to Alleged Gunrunner Bashir Hadeija, Accused of Fueling Endbadgovernance Protests

Former Vice-President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been reportedly linked to Bashir Hadeija, who was recently arrested for alleged gunrunning and smuggling of large caches of weapons.

Hadeija was nabbed over the weekend by a combined team of police and State Security Services and is accused of multiple crimes, including money laundering, transnational crimes, and aiding terrorism.

Hadeija, who has connections to influential figures, is alleged to be one of the masterminds of the recent #EndBadGovernance protests across the country where many lives were lost and property worth millions was destroyed.

The mass action which took a different dimension in some states in the north was accompanied by Russian flags alongside the wanton destruction.

It is now alleged that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party at the last elections, may be connected to the anti-government exercise.

This was after the former VP was pictured with Hadeija. During his interrogation, Hadejia allegedly confessed to sponsoring youths in protests, blackmailing officials, and attacking political party headquarters.

Recall that his father, Umaru Hadejia was a close friend to a former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and a stakeholder of the PDP from Dankoli Ward in Hadejia LGA.