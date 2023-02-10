Atiku’s Campaign DG In Rivers Escapes Assassination, Fingers Wike

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, on Thursday night escaped assassination by whiskers, while on transit in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, the State capital, Leadership reports.

Addressing journalists at his residence on Friday, Sekibo, who is also a former Minister of Transport, accused policemen attached to the Government House, Port Harcourt, of carrying out the attack.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to call Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and the policemen attached to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to order.

The PDP chieftain said: “We called you to intimate of what happened between late yesterday and early hours of today. At about 11:30pm to 12:00 midnight, I received a call and the caller said the equipment at the sight that was being prepared for the PDP presidential rally are on fire.

“I told myself that is not possible but I said okay, let me go and see for myself. So, I asked my driver to bring out the car and took three policemen. Let’s go and see what is happening. The location is Rainbow Town by Amadi-Ama.

“As we approached the site, we saw a line up of Police Hilux vehicles on the right side of the road and the Policemen were looking at the fire. So, as we approached them, I was about to tell my driver to stop so that I can talk to the policemen.

“The next thing, those policemen who are watching the fire, opened fire on my vehicle. So I told my driver not to stop, but to keep on going. We drove off and were shot at from all sides. I looked

at those vehicles, they were Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.

“They shot one of our tyres and as we were going, the driver was finding it difficult to control the vehicle. When we got to Oando Filling Station at Trans-Amadi, I told the driver to clear by the filling station.

“And these Police Hilux vehicles, five in number, drove past us heading towards Ada-George. So, this is what our state has been reduced to. So, this governor who said he is giving us a place to use cannot stand us preparing another site for a rally that he doesn’t want to hold?

“He sent policemen attached to him to go and destroy equipments that are clearing the place. As I speak to you now, he has barricaded the place with Government House Police, to make sure that pressmen don’t gain access to the site.

“Now, I am calling on the Inspector-General of Police to please, call the police attached to Nyesom Wike to order. They want to reduce this state to state of anarchy.

“I call on the President of this country, Muhammadu Buhari, to please, call the Governor of Rivers State to order. He cannot cow us; we will continue to declare our stand as supporters of Atiku Abubakar in this state. Rivers people stand for Atiku Abubakar and we will support him.”

