Attack on Ifeanyi Ubah Unacceptable – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has condemned the Sunday attack on the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Punch reports.

The attackers of the senator who is also seeking reelection on the ticket of the Young Progressives Party, opened fire on his convoy at Nkwo Enugu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area while he was returning to Nnewi, his home town from a function.

No fewer than six policemen attached to the senator’s convoy were reportedly killed during the attack, although the figure has not been officially confirmed.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Monday, Obi said “the attack is condemnable and unacceptable.”

The former Anambra State governor also re-emphasised the urgent need for enhanced security of lives and property in the society and demanded the use of all machinery available to the government to promptly punish those who engage in these dastardly acts in accordance with the laws.

The tweet read, “I deeply commiserate with my brother, Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this ugly incidence.

“The attack is condemnable and unacceptable. I hereby re-emphasise the urgent need for enhanced security of lives and property in society. I have continued to lay emphasis on the urgent need for enhanced security and protection of life and property in our society.

“Those who engage in these dastardly acts should be fished out swiftly using all machinery available to government, and promptly punished in accordance with our laws.

“I enjoin the Federal and State governments to strenuously strive to to curb the menace of insecurity rampaging our Nation.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.