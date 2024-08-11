AUG Foundation Offers Cash Assistance To 150 Vulnerable households

The AUG Foundation for Orphans And Less Privileged, has offered cash donations to 150 vulnerable households in Zamfara.

Presenting the cash to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Saturday, the District Head of Tudunwada in Gusau Emirate, Alhaji Nuraddeen Kabir Danbaba described the gesture as a welcome development.

“Today, I am highly delighted to present this assistance on behalf of this foundation to our people.

“We appreciate this kind of intervention, especially to vulnerable males and females households, who are in need of urgent financial support.

“We believe the gesture will reduce the sufferings of the beneficiaries,” Danbaba added.

He called on well-meaning individuals and political office holders to emulate the philanthropist and the founder of the foundation for reaching out the vulnerable families.

Earlier, the official of the foundation, Abdul Bala Gusau said the foundation was a charity organisations established by a Philanthropist, Abdulhafiz Umar Barau to help orphans and vulnerable persons.

“The gesture is aimed at providing succour to the beneficiaries, considering the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians,” Bala Gusau said.

He said that a total of 150 beneficiaries comprising vulnerable males and females households, unemployed youths and women were selected for the assistance.

“Each beneficiary received the cash assistance of N10,000,” he explained.

Abdul Bala further said that in addition to financial assistance, the foundation has selected other categories who received food items, building materials and cash for some beneficiaries to rebuild their houses”, he added

The beneficiaries include Malam, Lawali from Cocin Kwano area, Gusau who received 1 bag of rice and N10000, Another donation of 1 bag of rice and two carton of Indomie and N30000 was given to a widow fatima to take care of her orphans children.

The foundation also built two bedrooms to Yahaya NEPA Filin yari area Gusau who was affected by flood disaster, we also build a house fence to Malam Ibrahim who was also affected by the flood.

We provided roofing sheets, door and windows to a house of one vulnerable woman at Gangaren Makabarta area Gusau.

The foundation also provided sound system to Dan Larai Mosque at old Market Gusau.

Also speaking, the Women leader of the foundation, Hajiya Murjanatu Kabo said that the gesture was targeted to reduce sufferings of vulnerable groups.

“I believe this intervention will be most helpful to the women beneficiaries, who are the most vulnerable groups,” She added.