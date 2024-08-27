AUG Foundation Offers Food Items, Cash Assistance To 250 Orphans, and Donates Accommodation Assistance To 10 Less Privileged Persons In Zamfara

The AUG Foundation for Orphans and Less Privileged has donated bags of rice and cash donations to 250 orphans in Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

The foundation founded by Abdulhafiz Barau Umar also donated assistance for accommodations to 10 vulnerable households in the Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

Presenting the cash to the beneficiaries in Tsafe on Tuesday, the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, described the gesture as commendable.

“I am highly delighted to present this assistance to orphans on behalf of this foundation.

“We appreciate this gesture; this is a wonderful intervention, especially considering the current economic hardship in the society.

“This is a timely and welcome development; it will help our people, especially those who need urgent financial support,” the Emir said.

“We believe the gesture will reduce the sufferings of our people, especially the orphans and less privileged persons.

“We are appealing to well-meaning individuals to emulate the philanthropist and the founder of the foundation for reaching out to vulnerable families,” he added.

Earlier, the official of the foundation, Abdul Bala-Gusau, said the foundation was a charity organisation established by a philanthropist, Abdulhafiz Umar Barau, to help orphans and vulnerable persons.

“The gesture is aimed at providing succour to the beneficiaries, considering the current economic hardship.

” A total of 250 male and female orphans were selected for assistance and each of the 250 beneficiaries received the cash assistance of N5,000,” he explained.

Bala-Gusau added that in addition to financial assistance, some beneficiaries received food items.

He noted that the foundation provided accommodations to various vulnerable households in the state.

The beneficiaries include Lawali of filin yari area Gusau, who benefited with a bedroom in his house, while Attahiru Kuka Maizuma also benefited with a bedroom.

Another beneficiary who received financial support for renovating their houses were Sa’adatu Liman of the Filin Jirgi area and Hajiya Jamila Yargada.

Uwar Marayun Sabongari, Malam Sani Tsauni, Kabiru Matashi of the Damba area, Usman Labbo Tudun Faila, Samira Gadar bağa, and Malam Na Umma Hayin Buna also benefited from the foundation’s financial assistance to reconstruct their accommodations.