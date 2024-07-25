August 1 Hardship Protest Won’t Hold In FCT, Wike Declares

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that the planned nationwide hardship protest against the present administration will not be allowed to hold in the Territory because August 1, 2024, being slated for the protest, has been set aside to honour FCT traditional rulers.

Wike made this known on Thursday while briefing journalists after the FCT Security Council meeting attended by the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Bunkure, FCTA management team, Area Council chairmen and heads of security agencies domiciled in FCT.

The FCT minister had earlier in the day inspected a road project in Saburi, along the Dei-Dei community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) where he told residents not to join ‘armed robbers’ to protest.

“Do not go and follow these armed robbers on the road who said they want to protest. There is nothing like protests. Abuja will not be part of it. What you want is good governance and we are willing to give you good governance,” he told the crowd in Pidgin English.

Meanwhile, after the meeting with heads of security agencies in the Territory, the minister said they were all aware of the threat as regards what some people may call ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest.

“We believe that yes, we have the right to protest; we have the right to demonstrate, but all these have to come within the ambit of the law. During this period, we think that all Nigerians should work collectively to salvage our country.

“I am aware that there are challenges, and Mr President and his team are working very hard to make sure that those challenges, those problems facing our country are being solved. We know that it is a very difficult period for citizens.

“We urge all Nigerians to also have patience that at the end of the day, we will come out of this economic woes. We have seen the changes in the FCT, we have seen that government is working,” he added.

According to the minister, President Bola Tinubu has given FCT so much support, which is why they can attest to the fact that there are a lot of changes going on in the FCT, hence they will not allow anybody to set them back.

“We are looking forward to making sure that we take FCT to where it is supposed to be, as one of the major cities not only in Africa but also in the world. So, we will not allow anybody to disrupt the peace and set us back.

“For those who want to protest on the 1st of August or thereabout, FCT is not available for such protest. Fortunately, though, that is the day FCT has set aside, the entire Area Councils will be jubilating to give out certificates of recognition to their traditional rulers.

“So, we will not allow that day that the entire FCT has set aside to honour their traditional rulers for the people to come and rejoice, and then somebody would say that he wants to disrupt us that day.

“We want to make it categorically clear, that the day is a day the entire six Area Councils will be meeting to recognise and give out certificates of honour to their traditional rulers,” Wike declared.

The FCT Minister, therefore, invited residents of the Territory to join them in the celebrations, saying that it was part of the achievements of the FCT Administration and that the whole world should hear them that August 1 was not available for those who want to protest.

