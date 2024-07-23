August 1: Planned Violent Protests Ill-advised, Must Be Jettisoned — IGP

The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has warned that the proposed anti-August protest billed for next week August 1 is ill-advised and should be jettisoned.

Speaking at a strategic meeting with top police management team in Abuja on Tuesday, the IGP said the protest was aimed at replicating what happened in Kenya recently and not to the best interest of Nigerians.

While warning that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will not sit back and watch hoodlums destroy things across the country, the IGP said he has deployed officers and men of the Force to ensure protection of life and properties.

He, however, said the Nigeria Police Force will continue to accord Nigerians the right to peaceful protest as ensrined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The IGP said the police was prepared for the protest and will respond in the most professional manner.

Meanwhile, the FCT commissioner of police, CP Bennett Igweh, has urged natives and residents of the Territory not to participate in the nationwide protest.

The Police commissioner also said the command has made considerable efforts, including the loss of some of its personnel, to ensure the protection of lives and properties within the FCT.

He said: “the protest could jeopardize some of our efforts and potentially lead to unrest and disruptions in the territory.

“We are deeply concerned about the security of law-abiding citizens and their properties. Therefore, we are making a heartfelt plea for residents not to partake in the protest.

“Furthermore, the government is addressing the economic challenges and is implementing measures to provide relief and support to the population. By refraining from participating in the protest, residents can help maintain peace and stability, allowing the government to focus on its initiatives aimed at alleviating the current hardships.”

