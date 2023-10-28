Avalanche Of Miracles At Day 1 Of Largest Healing Streams Crusade With Pastor Chris

It was a torrential outpouring of miracles as the ninth edition of Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris kicked off yesterday, October 27, 2023.

Heartfelt, continued prayers, extensive outreach efforts, and meticulously organized online and on-site centers set the stage for an extraordinary outpouring of divine healing across nations as the opening service commenced promptly at 3 p.m. (GMT+1) with soul-stirring session of praise and worship led by the renowned Loveworld Singers.

Their transcendent melodies resonated with billions worldwide, setting the tone for an awe-inspiring experience of divine presence. The electrifying atmosphere reverberated with praises soaring like incense to the heavens.

Pastor Dr. ‘Deola Phillips, Director of the Healing School, extended a warm welcome to participants from every corner of the globe, heralding the beginning of this glorious healing crusade. Her inspiring words as she read Psalms 107:19-20 set the stage for an unforgettable experience: “God’s answer is in His Word. The Word of God is coming to you today. God is sending His Word to you. That Word is a word of healing and power. All you are expected to do is to receive the Word and believe.”

The event continued with an enlightening trialogue featuring Pastor Deola Phillips, Rev. Tom Amenkhienan, and Rev. Ray Okocha, who are esteemed senior ministers at the Healing School. They spoke on the global impact of the Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris.

Rev. Tom passionately described the Healing Streams Live Healing Services as “the biggest thing happening in the whole world.” He said, “Every Healing Stream is a buildup on the last one that had happened it just keeps getting bigger and better. The impact is unquantifiable.”

Highlighting the program’s transformative impact, Rev. Tom shared touching testimonies of miraculous healings. One of these was that of Rhoda, a young 9-year-old from the UK who was born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease – a disease that causes damage to the peripheral nerve. As a result of this, she had extreme difficulty walking and was confined to a walking frame and wheelchair. Pastor Chris ministered to her at the July 2023 Live Healing Services and she received wholeness in her limbs.

During the discourse, Reverend Ray expounded upon the miracles and impact that manifested during the preparation for the event. He emphasized the role of the Healing to the Nations Magazine as a publicity tool, which instilled tremendous faith in many individuals, including himself.

He also recounted a compelling testimony of Sandip from India. Sandip, after praying for others on the Healing Streams Prayer Clouds in anticipation of the October 2023 Healing Streams event, received a miraculous healing from severe pains and blisters. Since then, Sandip has been free from all the pains and blisters, which are now a thing of the past.

Evang. Dr. Eddy Owase, another senior minister at the Healing School, ushered in a segment highlighting the testimonies of exceptional individuals who experienced remarkable healing through their unwavering faith he had live testifiers from China, Mongolia, Canada, and Ghana.

Bolor Maa’s testimony from Mongolia, recounting her supernatural healing from a 12-year-long psoriasis after participating in the July 2023 HSLHS, left a profound impact.

Similarly, Theresa’s liberation from hypertension, diabetes, and liver disease, which had plagued her for many years, served as a testament to the extraordinary power of faith.

The service culminated in a remarkable moment when Pastor Chris made an entry into the arena with rapturous shouts of joy from the ecstatic live participants. He ministered healing to the sick and afflicted. As he laid hands on the infirm, divine healing flowed, resulting in countless miraculous manifestations.

The atmosphere vibrated with exultation as the previously infirm discarded their wheelchairs, walking aids and stretchers, joyously embracing their newfound freedom and vitality.

During a captivating teaching session, Pastor Chris, quoting copiously from the Holy Scriptures, delved deep into the power of faith and believing in Jesus.

He emphasized the infinite love of God for His children and His promise to grant their requests (John 14:13-14). Pastor Chris also explained to the audience how to believe, which is with a person’s heart.

furthermore, he cited instances of faith demonstrated in human systems every day, such as a passenger boarding a plane without knowing the pilot’s credentials but still trusting them to fly and land safely.

He urged the listeners to channel this faith towards Jesus, “if you would just put a little of that faith in Jesus, everything will be alright. Don’t be deceived or carried away by this world and its systems. You can believe and trust in God; you’re a spirit being.”

The event culminated in a flood of testimonies, highlighting extraordinary healing experiences such as Emil’s instantaneous recovery from psychosis and bipolar disorder, and Peter’s recovery from earlier symptoms of diabetes.

Over in New Zealand, a lady was healed of severe pains. All these affirmed the widespread impact of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

Indeed, it was a downpour of blessings and an unceasing flow of miraculous encounters. Homes, offices, hospitals, churches, and open spaces bore witness to the unfathomable power of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris.

With more services ahead, the floodgates of healing remain wide open! Visit www.healingstreams.tv for further updates and inspiration from the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

Day 2 commences shortly and the program will air on https://healingstreams.tv, all local TV and radio stations, and all Loveworld networks.

For further information, you are encouraged to please send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call centers these numbers: +27799675852 (South Africa), +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria), +18327249390 (USA), +12896221634 (Canada), +44(0)3331880710 (UK), +919650096633 (Asia), +917794993762 (India).

