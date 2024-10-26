Avalanche of Miracles, Healing Mark Day 1 of Largest Online Healing Crusade with Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny

The Live Healing Services featuring Pastors Chris Oyakhilome and Benny Hinn kicked off yesterday with remarkable enthusiasm, drawing billions of participants from around the globe. The event showcased astounding miracles, with many attendees witnessing healings and transformations as the pastors called upon the name of Jesus Christ to bring restoration and deliverance to the sick.

Throughout the service, wheelchairs, crutches, and other mobility aids were discarded as the lame walked, the blind regained their sight, and countless individuals reported relief from chronic pain.

Pastor Deola Phillips opened the event with an inspiring message, urging attendees to focus on the miraculous possibilities that the day held. “This is a day of destiny,” she proclaimed, emphasizing the importance of active participation in the healing process.

The service featured powerful prayers and uplifting testimonies from previous events, led by senior ministers from the Healing School. Rev. Tom Amenkhienan encouraged participants to take ownership of their healing, stating, “God had you in mind when He brought these great apostles together.”

Pastor John De Beer echoed this sentiment, urging the audience to “Lambano everything” as the pastors ministered. Rev. Ray Okocha noted the historical significance of the event, highlighting the miracles, including instances of the dead being raised, as a testament to God’s love.

The testimony segment, hosted by Evangelist Eddy Owase, featured remarkable accounts from participants from around the world, who shared how they experienced divine healing in past editions of the service.

The much-anticipated moment arrived when Pastors Chris and Benny took the stage, delivering waves of healing to all connected to the service. Their joint ministry evoked a palpable atmosphere of faith, leading to numerous testimonies of miraculous healings, reminiscent of biblical accounts.

Pastor Chris spoke passionately about salvation, stating that receiving eternal life transforms individuals with God’s love and righteousness. Many attendees were moved to accept Christ, reaffirming their commitment to His teachings.

Among the highlights of the day were incredible testimonies, including:

*Ravi from the UAE,* who overcame paralysis and walked unassisted for the first time.

*Bridget from Malawi,* a fifteen-year-old previously reliant on medication for sickle cell anemia, who ran freely after prayer.

*Pastor Millicent Zijena from Zimbabwe,* whose one-year-old son was miraculously healed from a severe illness during the service.

*Vusumuzi from Ireland,* who reported complete healing from chronic pain caused by piles.

As the service concluded, Pastor Chris encouraged viewers to prepare for a special day of prayer and blessings on Day 3, specifically focused prayer for the nations and for families. Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny will be praying for the nations and for families.

Day 1 of the Live Healing Services was a profound manifestation of divine love and power. Day 2 is set to continue this momentum today at 2PM, inviting participants to join in and witness the miraculous.

*How to Connect*

You can join the Healing Streams Live Healing Services today at www.healingstreams.tv or tune in through the Loveworld Networks. For further inquiries, reach out via email at *info@healingstreams.tv* or contact local centers for more details.

*About Healing Streams Live Healing Services*

This initiative, organized by the Healing School, aims to share God’s healing power globally through the ministry of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, known for its impactful healings and life-changing teachings.