Aviation Remains Major Catalyst For Nigeria’s Post-Reform Growth – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reaffirmed the pivotal role of the aviation sector in Nigeria’s economic transformation following ongoing government reforms.

Speaking at the Eurocham Nigeria 2025 Annual Stakeholders Conference in Lagos, Keyamo, represented by his Special Adviser on Service Delivery, Janet Oputa, emphasized that aviation is not only a mode of transportation but a key driver of economic growth, regional integration, and global competitiveness.

“Our aviation sector is not just about moving people and goods; it is a critical enabler of trade, investment, and innovation. The reforms we have undertaken are geared towards making Nigeria a global aviation hub, strengthening our economy, and creating jobs,” Keyamo stated.

He highlighted the bold reforms initiated under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, noting that Nigeria’s aviation sector is undergoing unprecedented improvements as part of a broader strategy to strengthen sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and trade.

Keyamo noted that the Federal Government has focused on enhancing safety standards, upgrading critical aviation infrastructure, empowering local operators, investing in human capital development, and generating sustainable revenue for long-term growth.

The Minister pointed to key achievements in the aviation sector, including Nigeria’s improved compliance with the Cape Town Convention, which increased from 49.5% to 75.5%, making aircraft leasing and financing more accessible for Nigerian airlines.

Keyamo also mentioned the launch of a new consumer protection portal by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, which has strengthened passenger rights and improved accountability.

Furthermore, he highlighted significant investments in the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, including the construction of Abuja’s second runway, which has significantly improved service delivery. The concessioning of five major airports has attracted substantial private-sector investment, resulting in terminal upgrades, apron expansions, and runway enhancements.

He also noted that private-sector collaborations have led to the establishment of world-class Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) facilities, reducing reliance on foreign services and creating jobs.

Addressing European business leaders, Keyamo encouraged them to explore opportunities in airport infrastructure development, including the design and construction of new terminals, heliports, and green energy solutions like solar-powered airports. He also pointed to specialized services such as hangar operations, ground handling, ICT-driven security solutions, and the Abuja second runway project as key areas requiring international expertise and investment.

Keyamo emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between Nigeria and its European partners, stating that by harnessing innovation and expertise, they could unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“By joining forces with our European partners, we can build a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive aviation industry that drives economic growth and uplifts millions of Nigerians,” he concluded.

