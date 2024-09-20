Banditry: Expert Criticises Zamfara Gov for Prioritising 2027 Elections Over Security

A security expert Captain Bish Johnson has criticised Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal for prioritising the 2027 elections over addressing the state’s banditry crisis.

In an interview on TVC, Johnson praised security agents for their capacity to tackle the issue, citing the recent elimination of notorious bandit kingpin Halilu Sububu. However, he expressed concern that Lawal’s politicization may hinder further progress.

The security expert lamented that Lawal has been using media outlets to attack his predecessor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, the current Minister of State for Defence, falsely accusing him of fund misappropriation.

Johnson emphasized the need for synergy and the need to separate politics from security matters, allowing professionals to do their jobs.

He noted that Lawal’s 2027 electioneering campaign is premature and distracting him from governance.

“From what we have seen recently, it is very clear that our security agents can deal with security problems, particularly banditry in the northwest,” he said.

“The elimination of Halilu Sububu who was a prominent figure in what is now known to be a syndicated commercialized economic crime. However, we need to address an issue which may derail the efforts of the security agents.

“The issue of mixing politics with insecurity. In the last few days, the Governor of Zamfara State Dauda Lawal has been on different media outlets, infusing politics into what is supposed to be a pure fight to secure the northwest from the bandits.

“He’s been attacking his predecessor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, the current Minister of State for Defence. The Minister would have been an added asset had the governor agreed to work in synergy with him.

“Rather, he has brought his 2027 electioneering campaign into 2024 by alleging that Matawalle either misappropriated or stole funds. But we have done our independent research on this matter and found all these to be false.

“There is already a situation like this in the south-south, particularly in Rivers State where we have a sitting governor at loggerheads with his predecessor at a time they are supposed to be on the same page to continue on the momentum that was already on the ground.

“We have to separate politics from security matters and allow professionals to do their jobs. The governor is bringing forward 2027 politics to 2024, there is time for everything. There is time for electioneering and there is time for governance.

“Security agents need good roads and infrastructure to do their jobs. These are to be provided through governance by working with the central government and other stakeholders. “